Bahamas ‘still in good position’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas men’s national basketball team may have dropped a “disappointing” game to Puerto Rico in their rematch of the FIBA 2025 AmeriCup Qualifier on Sunday night.

But head coach Moses Johnson said the team is still in good position as they move onto the second window of the tournament in November after the United States of America also suffered a loss to Cuba the same night.

After beating Puerto Rico 88-77 in Puerto Rico on Thursday night, the Bahamas suffered a crashing 86-67 defeat to Puerto Rico on Sunday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium to complete their home-and-away match-up in Group D.

Meanwhile, the other two teams in the group also split their series as the United States of America routed Cuba 100-79 on Thursday in the USA, but Cuba avenged the defeat with a stunning 81-67 triumph in Cuba on Sunday.

At the completion of the first window this weekend, all four teams in Group D are tied at 1-1, which gives Johnson some consolation after suffering the 18-point loss to Puerto Rico before the home crowd on Sunday.

“I told the guys in the locker room that the positive take away from this is we are now tied in our group after the US got beat by Cuba tonight,” Johnson said.

“So any given night, like I told the guys, we have to come to fight. We can’t take anybody for granted. This is a testimony of how you have to manage success. You come off a big win and then you come before your home crowd, you can’t have a let down like this.

“This is a testimony to the guys. We will learn from this as we move forward. We have four more games. All is not lost. We will take the good with the bad.”

Johnson noted that the coaching staff selected by the Bahamas Basketball Federation will look at incorporating some of the college players, who are completing their senior eligibility as they try to make the team a little better for the next two windows.

The Bahamas will now prepare for the second window when the team travels to play Cuba on Friday, November 22 and the United States on Monday, November 25.

During the final window next year, the Bahamas will host Cuba on Thursday, February 20 and the United States on Sunday, February 23.

“It’s all about preparation and effort,” Moses stressed. “Anytime we step on the court, I feel we can take on the best in the world, no matter if they are (ranked) number one, 51 or 61.

“I feel the Bahamas has the talent to compete with anybody.”

Free agent Kai Jones, who gladly accepted the challenge to lead the Bahamas in this first window without the service of fellow NBA players Chavano “Buddy” Hield, Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon, said they just needed some continuity in their shot selection and they will be okay.

“I think once we stay positive and we stay together, we will get better,” Jones said. “We have a great group of guys, very talented. So I’m very happy to be here to represent my country. I’m happy to be here and happy to be playing.”

A total of 16 teams make up the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers. They are split into four groups of four teams each.

Each team will play each opponent in their group twice under a “home-and-away” format during three windows, which will take place in February and November 2024 and then in February 2025.

The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 will be held at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua, August 23-31, 2025.