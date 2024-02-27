Bringing Esports to The Bahamas

SUSTAINABLE Me is partnering with the Bahamas National Esports League (BNEL) and the Bahamas Esports Federation to bring the NASEF Farmcraft 2024 competition to participating schools across The Bahamas.

NASEF Farmcraft 2024 is a competition hosted by the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), the US Department of State, and American Space that aims to deepen students’ understanding of the impact of digital technology on agricultural productivity.

Sustainable Me and BNEL are supporting nine students on three teams in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Eleuthera. As part of this collaboration, a free workshop led by BNEL founder Geoff Pearce, a prominent figure in the local esports and gaming industry, will guide students through a ‘FARM-A-THON’, giving a taste of the NASEF Farmcraft 2024 experience.

Ava Turnquest, co-director of Sustainable Me, said: “Our collaboration with the Bahamas National Esports League and Geoff is a testament to our commitment to transformative education. We believe that NASEF Farmcraft 2024 aligns perfectly with our mission to engage students in real-world challenges.”

She continued: “Beyond the competition, this experience is about teamwork, problem-solving, and real-world applications of knowledge. We’re so pleased that the participating schools seized this opportunity for their students to develop essential skills while exploring the fascinating realm of agriculture and technology.”

The free ‘FARM-A-THON’ workshop led by Geoff Pearce, founder of the Bahamas National Esports League, will be on Saturday, at the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture offices. The event is part of a series of free workshops offered by Sustainable Me in the lead up to its 2024 summer program ‘Sustainable Studio’, and will run from 10am to 2pm with lunch provided for registered participants.

From an introduction to the world of Farmcraft to interactive Minecraft coding challenges, participants will delve into digital technology and agriculture in a fusion of gaming, coding, and digital sustainability.

Interested participants can RSVP at www.sustainableme.org to confirm their spot.

BNEL founder Geoff Pearce said: “Digital technology is transforming every industry, including agriculture. NASEF Farmcraft provides students with an opportunity to engage with these transformative technologies and think critically about their role in sustainable practices.”

For more information about Sustainable Studio, visit www.sustainableme.org/sustainable-studio.