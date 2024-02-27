0

Courtesy calls on Governor General

As of Tuesday, February 27, 2024

photo

THE BAHAMAS Primary School Student of the Year Foundation visited Governor General Cynthia Pratt to introduce 2023 Bahamas Student of the Year Matteo Davies. The organisation also introduced its co-patron Hubert Chipman on February 21. The 2024 programme will be held on June 1 and will honour 124 of the best and brightest primary school students. Pictured from left: Myra Mitchell, vice-president emerita; Samuel Evans, vice-president of logistics; Maureen Taylor, vice-president of finance; Dr Cindy Dorsett, vice-president of operations; Dr Ricardo P Deveaux, president and CEO; Cynthia Pratt; Hubert Chipman, co-patron; Matteo Davis, 2023 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year; Nivea Davies, mother of Matteo; Tanya Woodside, vice-president emerita; and Margaret Rolle, vice-president, Nassau, Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council. Photos: Letisha Henderson/BIS

photo

GOVERNOR General Cynthia Pratt received the principal and students of Louise McDonald High School, of Alice Town, Bimini, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on February 23. Photo: Letisha Henderson/BIS

