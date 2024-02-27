Fire at Potter’s Cay destroys five boats

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a fire at Potter’s Cay Dock destroyed five vessels yesterday morning, including a freshly refuelled boat with groceries headed for a Family Island, a top dock official blamed derelict boats and debris for the blaze’s size.

Assistant Commissioner Damian Robinson could not say what caused the fire, which began around 8.24am on Monday. He said no one was injured.

Only one partially damaged vessel remained standing after the blaze.

The owners of the vessels declined to speak to The Tribune.

Ornanique Bowe, president of the Potter’s Cay Dock Fish, Fruit and Vegetable Vendors Association, told the press: “You know the vendors have a lot of concern, especially with the derelict boats out here.”

“Unfortunately, this morning, the boat that caught fire was a boat that was already fuelled up and ready to leave today, so that means all of their groceries and everything has been lost.”

“Transport now is cleaning up the area with derelict boats and debris in the water and stuff like that to make space for boats out here on Potter’s Cay because sometimes you have the fishing boat aligned with the mail boat and all of that.

“It is hazardous because if one catches a fire, all of them will catch a fire.”

Ms Bowe urged stakeholders to come together to address the matter by putting together a strategic plan.

Two separate fire incidents in November and December of 2023 resulted in the loss of three vessels and three stalls at Potters Cay Dock.