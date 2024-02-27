More groups to give back Junkanoo seed money

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FIVE more Junkanoo groups could follow the Prodigal Sons and be required to refund the government’s seed money for failing to participate in the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades, according to Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.

The five category B groups, Z-Bandits, Dynasty, The Mighty Eagles, Chipping Knights and Ultimate Force, each received $15,000.

Mr Bowleg’s ministry sent the groups a letter requiring them to explain their absence. If their response is unsatisfactory, the ministry may require them to refund the government’s money.

Mr Bowleg said his ministry would have meetings this week, when he hopes to conclude the matter by the end of next week.

In January, the ministry said an investigation had been launched into all Junkanoo groups that received seed funding, but did not participate in the parades.

“They broke the contract, and they need to come and explain to us why they didn’t live up to the contract as agreed, and once we do that, then we make a determination on how we move forward,” Mr Bowleg said.

The government announced yesterday that Prodigal Sons leader Eric “Scrap” Knowles repaid the government $30,000 after failing to participate in the recent parades.

The group had until March 31 to return the funds.

“I am pleased to confirm that Mr Knowles and the Prodigal Sons have demonstrated exceptional cooperation and are now in good standing with the ministry,” Mr Bowleg said in a statement. “I would like to express my sincere commendation to Mr Knowles for his steadfast dedication to the advancement of Junkanoo in The Bahamas.”