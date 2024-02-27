Ready to tee off

By JEFAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

YOUNG golfers are to participate in the National School Golf Championship.

Students from across The Bahamas will gather at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex Golf Course from March 11 through 15 to participate in the tournament.

More than 280 primary and high school students from public and private institutions are expected to compete in the tournament.

Julian Anderson, deputy director of education, said that more students are being given the opportunity to reap benefits from the sport. He said that increased levels of discipline, sportsmanship and additional opportunities to obtain scholarships, were some of the rewards that could be achieved by students who engaged in golfing.