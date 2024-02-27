THREE SHOT DEAD IN UNDER 24 HOURS: Man killed in a club shooting in Eleuthera, two teenagers killed on Faith Avenue

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE people were killed in less than 24 hours yesterday, pushing the murder tally for the year to 30.

The latest incident, which claimed the lives of two teenagers, happened at a residence north of Carmichael Road on Faith Avenue shortly after 6pm.

According to reports, the victims were in the backyard when two males entered the property and opened fire in their direction before they fled the area.

The first victim, aged 16, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He tried to seek refuge inside the residence, where he later collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, aged 17, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He sought refuge in an unfinished structure nearby, where he collapsed and died.

Earlier yesterday, a man was killed inside a club on Harbour Island around 12.30am. Police later arrested three men in connection with the incident. Two videos of the shooting went viral on social media yesterday. A black-and-white video showed a man walking up to the victim and firing eight shots at close range. Another video captured the shock of club patrons as the shooting happened near them.

On Sunday morning, Michael Woodside, a father of six, was murdered while taking his 16-year-old daughter to band practice.

The girl was grazed with a bullet but did not suffer a serious injury.

In an interview yesterday with Eyewitness News, the father of the victim of Sunday’s murder victim, Vincent Woodside, cried, saying: “My son ain’ coming home no more.”

“I gone to the truck in the yard and I shake my son head, I say Michael, Michael wake up man, Michael this your daddy talking to you. I feel he pulse, say oh Lord, I ain feel nothing.”

Mr Woodside said one of the bullets pierced his store.

“He was my son,” he said. “He was my only support. He was all I work and live for.”

Michael Woodside’s uncle, Fredrick Wallace, said the murdered man was a hard worker and a good father who played an integral role in his children’s lives.

The 35-year-old was a watersports operator and a professional welder.