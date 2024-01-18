THREE MURDERS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS: Father of one on bail for murder among those killed, Chief Supt makes appeal – ‘tomorrow it could be one of your own’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER of one on bail for murder was one of three men killed in separate incidents less than 24 hours apart, pushing the murder tally for the year to 14.

The killings came after the Davis administration released its crime plan and a National Day of Prayer event was held in response to the soaring murder rate.

Yesterday’s second killing happened around 12pm at the intersection of Village and Parkgate Roads.

Zoey Brown, the victim’s cousin, identified him as Jason Emmanuel Alou Lamm, 24. Ms Brown told The Tribune it felt as if her world came to an end when Lamm was killed because the two grew up together like siblings.

Police said Lamm was driving a small Japanese vehicle when the occupants of a white Japanese car pulled alongside him and opened fire, shooting him multiple times.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters Lamm’s murder case was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Ms Brown said Lamm never expressed fear for his life. She described him as loving, family-oriented, and funny.

She said he leaves behind a one-year-old child.

“The only thing I want is justice for my cousin,” she said. “Because he did not deserve this.”

A gruesome video of Lamm’s final moments was circulated on social media, showing him in the street, calling out for his mother as blood dripped from him.

Yesterday’s second incident happened around 11.20 am.

The screams of grieving relatives rippled through the Pineyard Road area after gunshots rang out. A concerned resident checked the southern boundary of their property and found an unresponsive man through a track road.

CSP Skippings said the man was in his early 20s and not known to police.

“You need to come forward and provide us with the intel so that we can remove the weapons from the streets,” she said in a message to parents aware of their children’s criminal activity. “Failure to do so, the carnage will continue. It can affect your home. It may be somebody else’s loved one today, tomorrow, or even later today, it could be your own.”

On Tuesday night, a man was killed in Dundas Town, Abaco. Relatives identified him as Ceion Davis, 38.

Shortly after 7pm, police were alerted by a concerned citizen to gunshots in the vicinity of Latter Rain Way. Police responded and found Ceion with multiple gunshot injuries on the road.

Meanwhile, Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright said the country is in a crime crisis.

“The Davis Administration’s response to the surge in crime has been underwhelming, with the national address and crime plan falling short of the expectations of an anxious public,” he said in a statement yesterday.