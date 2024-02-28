BLTA congratulates Howard University Bison’s Michael Major Jr for winning the Rookie of the Week

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates Howard University Bison’s Michael Major Jr for winning Rookie of the Week for the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference.

The Bison, who are now 1-3, captured their first win of the season against the District of Columbia Firebirds and Major - playing in the singles and doubles matchup - was instrumental in the team’s first win.

“In singles, Major would earn his maiden win as a tennis collegiate playing number two singles over Durall from UDC 6-3 7-5. Major would then go on to capture his first collegiate doubles win with partner Justin Cadeau in the top spot 6-4.

“With such a strong performance, Major Jr earned Rookie of the Week honours for his conference. The BLTA congratulates Major and all the best this college season.”