Business licence office confusion

EDITOR, The Tribune.

PLEASE: Can someone, anyone, make it make sense!

You call the Business Licence office number, and one of the first things being said is “Office Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday” followed by a long list of instructions about which number to press for which services you need.

How then, pray tell, when you are holding to speak to an agent at 4.15pm, can a message come on saying “This office is closed” and you are immediately unceremoniously disconnected!

How much further down the rabbit hole in this Wonderland gubment do you wish to take us?

Are we all Mad Hatters for trying to run a business in this country?

Yours sincerely,

PAM BURNSIDE

Nassau,

February,2024