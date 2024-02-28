EDITORIAL: Women who have inspired us

WOMEN’S Month is almost upon us – and with it International Women’s Day on March 8.

There are a great number of ways in which our country still needs to make strides when it comes to equality – and the coming month would be the ideal time to address some of those.

Among those are such steps as to properly address the areas of citizenship where women do not have the same rights as men. The discussion of that has been long, and action is long overdue.

It is also a time to celebrate those among us who have led the way – and those who continue to inspire us.

On this very page, Allyson Gibson highlights a number of individuals as she says she seeks to focus on “what’s right with our country”.

She highlights some whose contribution has been long, and she highlights some who are just starting to make waves, such as athlete Devynne Charlton.

Elsewhere in today’s Tribune, you will read in Alicia Wallace’s column of some of the strides that remain to be made – and how the international community is surprised by the failure to deal with issues such as statelessness and gender inequality.

Over the coming weeks, we hope to highlight such issues, and give a platform to different voices on matters pertinent to Bahamians, and especially Bahamian women.

But as we start out the month, we invite women readers to tell us who are the women who inspired them – and why they proved to be an inspiration.

You can do so by visiting our website, where you may leave comments on a story there.

But you can also write us a letter to this very page, sent to letters@tribunemedia.net.

We want to hear your stories. We want to hear the women who inspired you. We want to know why.

When we go forward as a nation, we build on what has gone before. As we seek to improve, we draw on the experiences of others.

Change is never easy. The people who inspired us fought hard battles of their own. To be able to vote. To be independent. To be able to stand in Parliament as leaders of our people.

But it is also those at every level of society who made a difference. The teachers. The spiritual leaders. The police officers. The business leaders.

So please, share your stories. Tell us your inspirations.

We look forward to each and every one.