‘He took his last breath in front of me,’ said uncle

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE uncle of the latest teen murdered in the country said before Andrew Newry took his last breath in front of him on Monday, that he had unsuccessfully tried to learn who his killer was.

Wentworth Newry said he was in the shower when he heard gunshots go off.

Rushing out, he encountered another one of his nephews lifting Andrew’s body from the kitchen door to the kitchen floor.

“He just took his last breath right there,” Mr Newry told The Tribune yesterday. “I tried to ask him, you know who did it or what is what, but he couldn’t say nothing. I only saw when his eyes rolled back and then blood start pouring out of his mouth, and I saw him took his last breath. That was it.”

Mr Newry and his relatives only later learned that his nephew’s friend was also shot. The identity of the second victim has not been publicly confirmed.

The teen boys were killed Monday night at a residence north of Carmichael Road on Faith Avenue, pushing the murder tally for the year to 30.

The victims were reportedly in a backyard when two men entered the property and opened fire in their direction before fleeing.

The night of Andrew’s death, his father had prepared food for himself and his son and had gone to the store to get more items.

“Time as his daddy came back, he meet his son on the floor laying down, already pass away, quick as that,” Mr Newry said.

The boy’s mother and two sisters live in Miami.

Andrew, according to his uncle, liked to play basketball and used to play the drums in church.

Recently, his uncle became concerned about the company he kept, saying: “After he got involved and stuff like that with company, he just like stopped going to church and stuff. You know, teenagers have their challenges.”

“I would try to talk to him.”

Mr Newry admitted his nephew was once involved in a stabbing incident at Anatol Rodgers High School.

He said: “He wasn’t a troublesome fella, you know.”

“You know, sometimes, you teach the child and when they grow up, they get involved with other company and stuff like that and they tend to stray away. But he had his little challenge, just like normal teenagers. Recently, I noticed somewhat, you could see a little change about him.”