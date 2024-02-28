Head of Film Control Board defends decision on anime movie rating

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE head of the Film Control Board yesterday defended its decision to give a D rating to the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training”, which prevents it from being shown in local theatres, saying the film has no understandable plot and is not in English.

The comment of the board member, who did not respond to questions about disclosing her identity, drew a rebuke from Tecoyo Bridgewater, Fusion’s chief lawyer, who said the Board were considering matters outside the scope of its regulatory framework.

The board member said eight of nine people on the board, including writers, actors, filmmakers and those in the film and theatre world, rated the anime D.

“There was a combination of reasons, and all were written and explained,” she said. “There was no comprehensible storyline. It was not in English. Yes, heavy demonic content was stated, but not ‘because of beheadings’. The violence, blood and beheadings were a separate point.”

She said the board also considered that Fusion’s staff do not monitor “movies to ensure children and teens do not have access to movies that they should not have access to”.

She added: “I would encourage all members of the press to do an unannounced check of the facility and observe for yourself if ratings are being indicated and if children and teens are being allowed in movies they shouldn’t be allowed.”

Mr Bridgewater, in response, said the company has a policy and abides by it. He said C-rated movie tickets are only sold to adults over 18.

“Regardless of this,” he added, “am I to assume that the film board’s reason for allocating a D rating and restricting the exhibition of an already licensed movie is because they assumed it had no storyline (many movies do not have storylines, this is not a valid reason to restrict) and that a minor may or may not have snuck into a movie to view it?”

“I do not believe that the regulations allow for a restriction based on such reasons during deliberations. The regulation clearly states that a film may be denied ‘where it goes against public order or decency or other reasons undesirable in the public interest’. The board thereby would be acting outside of its scope if it disallows the playing of a film because it has no storyline or it anticipates or assumes that a minor may or may not see it when it is exhibited. This, in my estimation, will be ultra vires the powers given to them.”

“This is a pre-emptive penalty. There should be no pre-emptive penalty allocated to the Fusion impacting revenue, our ability to pay employees and suppressing adult citizens’ right to freedom of expression in viewing the film. Our position is fair. We would like the ability for our adult customers to view the film. Also, if this film is allowed on streaming and on cable TV with a parental advisory, then allow it in our cinemas with a C rating, which is the parental advisory for the cinemas.”

Some anime fans have reacted with outrage to the Film Control Board’s decision.

Tyler Gordon said Demon Slayer is one of the genre’s biggest sellers.

“One of the reasons that is so concerning to me is because it sets a sort of precedent,” he said.

“I interact with a lot of people in the wider anime community who are very, very, very big fans of the Demon Slayer, some who are even eight and ten years old. Their parents monitored their anime content, what they watched, and all that. Demon Slayer is a big one with the kids.”

“Just because they don’t understand the relevance of this movie doesn’t give them judgment to say, well, oh, we don’t want to show this movie.”

Edward Dean, another avid fan, called the ban “a reach” because “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” was featured at Fusion when it was released in 2020.

He noted that subtitles are available, although the films are not in English.