Junior Davis Cup team in the win column again

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the Bahamas’ Junior Billie Jean King Cup for the under-16 girls’ contest was suspended because of the rain in the Dominican Republic, the Junior Davis Cup team got in their match and they prevailed with a 3-0 decision over Aruba.

Jerald Carroll won the opening singles 6-1, 6-1 and Jackson Mactaggart took care of the second singles 6-1, 6-3.

Carroll and Mactaggart teamed up in doubles to win 6-1, 6-0.

With the win, the Bahamas advances to the main draw and captain Spencer Newman said he’s excited to see how well the team, which also includes William McCartney, performs the rest of the week. “We had another good day here in the office in the Dominican Republic,” Newman said.

“Jerald got out there again and put a quick point on the board, winning 6-1, 6-1, only dropping two games now in two matches, so it’s a pretty impressive start from him,” Newman said.

“We had Jackson Mactaggart step on the court next in the number one spot and secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory, which got the win over Aruba. We were able to put the two together in the doubles line-up to see how they mesh and they took care of business pretty swiftly.”

As they move into the quarterfinal, Newman said they are looking forward to playing today and are eagerly awaiting whoever their opponents are.

They may have to wait a little longer because the rain halted play after their match. It’s not certain who emerged from the other group to play the Bahamas today.

Also because of the rain, the Bahamas junior girls’ team, captained by Larikah Russell, was not able to complete their match against Puerto Rico. The team, composed of Tatyana Madu, Takaii Adderley and BreAnn Ferguson, were going after their third consecutive victory.

They defeated Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday before they won over Aruba on Monday.