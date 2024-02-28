Manager ‘pressured’ on WSC payments

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) testified yesterday that Adrian Gibson pressured the general manager of the company to resolve delayed payments to landscaping companies.

Sabrina Joaquin, the CFO from May 2019 to March 2020, said during her tenure at WSC, payments to landscaping companies had to be made on time.

She said Mr Gibson pressured WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson, Jr, to make payments and resolve delays.

Murrio Ducille, KC, who represented the defence, objected to this evidence, calling it hearsay.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson responded that he could examine inconsistencies during cross-examination.

Ms Joaquin said claims of belligerence and insubordination during board meetings and a failure to meet deadlines were cited when she was terminated at the end of her probation period in early 2020.

During cross-examination with Mr Ducille, Ms Joaquin confirmed that she had made a statement to the police about these matters.

Mr Ducille produced her police report and said her testimony in court contradicted the report, an assertion with which the witness disagreed.

She explained that the statement she gave police was about a particular incident between Mr Gibson and the general manager.

During questioning from Damian Gomez, KC, Mr Gibson’s lawyer, she agreed that her probation was extended, with a notice that she could be dismissed if the company was not satisfied with her work.

When asked how often the general manager was pressured to resolve delayed payments, she said she could only speak of instances when the general manager told her contractors complained of delayed pay.

She agreed that WSC sought to pay all its bills promptly.

When asked if the WSC’s need to honour its commitment caused a sense of urgency to resolve delayed payments, she said she could not speak to that. Despite this, she admitted that she appreciated the urgency with which the WSC approached paying companies.

Ms Joaquin also agreed that her duty was to ensure bills were paid on time depending on cash flow.

She confirmed that she had reported to the general manager and agreed that he was trying to get payments out on time. However, she said other vendors were not being paid on time –– and she faced no pressure from the general manager to pay them.

After it was put it to her that she had an axe to grind against Mr Donaldson, she firmly opposed the insinuation.

She elaborated that she had no axe to grind with Mr Gibson.

Ms Joaquin told Ian Cargill, another of the defence attorneys, that Donaldson never showed her animosity and treated her professionally.

Mr Gibson is facing charges concerning his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with Mr Donaldson, Jr, former WSC’s general manager, Rashae Gibson, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Alongside Mr Gomez, KC, Mr Ducille, KC, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, Christina Galanos, Ian Cargill and Donald Saunders represent the defendants.

In addition to Ms Cordell Frazier, acting Director of Public Prosecutions, the Crown’s lawyers include Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.