TaylorMade Limeade unveils latest sponsorship agreement with versatile Charisma Taylor

TaylorMade Limeade proudly unveils its latest sponsorship agreement with Charisma Taylor, the esteemed Bahamian national record holder.

Taylor has consistently represented The Bahamas on the global stage, displaying exceptional performance in various track and field disciplines, including triple jump, long jump and hurdles.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both parties, underlining TaylorMade Limeade’s dedication to nurturing and promoting Bahamian athletic talent.

Taylor recently embarked on her new journey as a professional athlete under the expert coaching leadership of Bahamian Olympian Leevan Sands and coach Matt Kane, catapulting her career to new heights.

During the 2024 track season, Charisma Taylor is set to proudly sport her own clothing line brand across all apparel and paraphernalia at international and local sporting events while representing her sponsor, TaylorMade Limeade.

Thanks to the generous support and partnership of TaylorMade Limeade, she was able to bring to life four distinct and captivating designs, perfectly timed for her much-anticipated European tour debut.

These designs, carefully crafted with TaylorMade Limeade’s assistance, not only showcase her creativity but also reflect her style and personality.

While she awaits and hopes for an initial major contract with prominent companies, Taylor expresses gratitude for the support of the Bahamian family-owned business, TaylorMade Limeade, along with the support of Bahamian-owned brand, For Da Culture (FDC).

Taylor also hopes that this opportunity ignites the beginning of a new entrepreneurial avenue. We firmly believe that this collaboration signifies the inception of TaylorMade Limeade’s unwavering commitment to supporting Bahamian athletes.

“Taylor also expresses sincere gratitude to businesses and individuals who have supported her along the way. We encourage businesses, irrespective of size, to join us in championing our Bahamian athletes. TaylorMade Limeade extends its heartfelt wishes to Charisma Taylor for a successful 2024 season. We eagerly anticipate her continued achievements on the global stage.”