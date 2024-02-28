USCG searches for boat with couple missing on trip to the Bahamas

THE US Coast Guard is searching for a pair of boaters who left the Florida Keys for The Bahamas.

According to Local 10 News, Robert Bernhardt, 59, and Vicki Bernhardt, 72, were last contacted on Wednesday.

The boaters are operating the 42-foot Irish Miss.

In a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the US Coast Guard shared photos of the vessel.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call the Coast Guard’s Miami sector command centre at 305-415-6800.