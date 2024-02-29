35 Haitian migrants found hidden in a boat near Arawak Cay

NEARLY three dozen Haitian migrants were apprehended by police yesterday after they were found hidden inside a boat near Arawak Cay.

The group, comprised of 26 men and nine women, were discovered after police, acting on information, went to Arawak Cay where they searched a dark vehicle with three persons inside – a Haitian man and two Haitian women.

The male driver reportedly produced documents proving his status in the country while the other two women did not.

Police said this prompted officers to search a nearby 40ft vessel where they found 35 Haitian migrants hidden inside.

The man was subsequently arrested while the Haitian migrants were detained and transported to the Department of Immigration for further processing.

Investigations are continuing.