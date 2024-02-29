Demolition continuing at Abaco ‘Gaza’ Shanty town

By JADE RUSSELL

MORE than 60 structures have been demolished at the Gaza shanty town in Abaco so far - with more expected to be destroyed, according to the Ministry of Works.

Buildings control officer Craig Delancy said yesterday that 65 structures, which included about four buildings “at the foundation”, were demolished. His comments came after the Ministry of Works on Tuesday began demolishing the 120 unregulated structures found in the Gaza shanty town, located near SC Bootle Highway, west of Murphy Town.

“Today, the contractor is back and has resumed the demolition. And right now, we hope to get rid of the remaining unregulated structures in this area by the end of the day,” Mr Delancy said.

More than 400 28-day eviction notices had been posted throughout the unregulated communities in Abaco called the Gully, Gaza, and The Farm near Treasure Cay.

Mr Delancy said the next shanty town officials are eyeing is the Gully. He said people living in the unregulated communities don’t own the land and none of the structures had building permits.

Asked what preventative measures are being taken so residents don’t rebuild in the cleared areas, Mr Delancy said: “Well, we hope to have some surveillance to start at the end of the clean-up. To ensure that we don’t have people coming back again. But that’s still in the infant stages as to exactly how we would carry out that monitoring.”

He also urged people in the other unregulated areas to evacuate from their homes so there’s a “peaceful transition” once the demolition exercise is done.

Meanwhile, Danielle Hanek, director of the forestry unit at the Ministry of Environment, said officials are assessing the estimated debris that will be left from the demolition.

Asked how long the clean-up process would take in the Gaza area, Ms Hanek said: “We’re still determining as well because there are many factors to the clean-up. There are derelict vehicles, you have the debris from the homes, and then you have the other environmental concerns. Especially with the wells and the cesspits.”

She also noted that despite the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 the pine forests in Abaco are healthy. She said the island’s environment is regenerating well compared to other islands.

The government’s push to demolish shanty towns in Abaco –– where Works Minister Clay Sweeting said more than 90 per cent of the homes reportedly lack running water –– comes after structures in the Kool Acres, All Saints Way, and Area 52 shanty towns of New Providence were destroyed.

Mr Sweeting said the action is not just a demolition exercise, but one that advises “people to adhere to the law”.