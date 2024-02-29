Mother believes son’s murder was retaliation for 2022 stabbing

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of a teenager murdered in a double shooting believes his killing was retaliation for a stabbing at Anatol Rogers High School in 2022.

16-year-old Andrew Newry was one of two teen boys killed on Monday night at a residence north of Carmichael Road on Faith Avenue.

His mother, Maryse Newry, said her son had been bullied and suffered beatings from students at the time of the incident in 2022.

She said he played basketball at Anatol Rodgers High School, but she alleged that some of his team members beat him up.

She told The Tribune: “He came home all tear up. They kick him, beat him and one of them posted that on his status.”

She claimed the stabbing occurred after a fight when he was 14 years old.

She said: “It was four students against him. They start fighting, kick him on the floor and things like that, but he had a knife in his bag. Now when he get up and they turn back and when they going, he get up off the floor, he act like he walk away and pulled his knife out his bag and stabbed one.”

Police reported at the time that a 14-year-old boy was in hospital after he had been stabbed during a fight.

The incident happened during a lunch break and involved junior high school students between the ages of 14 and 15.

The teen was charged before the courts and was put on probation for a year.

Mrs Newry said she got “no good results” when school administration was approached about the bullying.

In Monday’s shooting, the two teen victims were reportedly in a backyard when two men entered the property and opened fire in their direction before fleeing.

Mrs Newry said her son was doing well as a student at Garvin Tynes Primary School. He was a prefect in the sixth grade and played basketball.

Before the stabbing, he was living in America where she said he was doing so well.

She said: “I was afraid of The Bahamas. I sent him. I pay everything. I pay a lawyer everything. Sent him to my sister for my sister to adopt him and now after a while my sister say he gotta go back to The Bahamas, my son could be still alive over here.”

Mrs Newry also lived in the US where her daughter is an American citizen.

She said: “I pay rent right now. I have a good little job now. I said now I get ready now, waiting on my son to come back over here to come to school. You see to come to school so and he’s doing so well.”

She said he attended North Miami Middle School and said the teachers loved him.

She said: “I had a nice big plan for my son. Big plans for him, but why I don’t really, I can’t be too much worry about this big plan because it’s vanity. So I have to keep still humble, stay under the Lord you know. Always calling upon the name of the Lord because it is only person I know it’s only we might know.”

The double shooting brought the murder tally for the first two months of the year to 30.