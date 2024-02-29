Police urge men who are victims of domestic abuse to speak out

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

ASP Kendra Whyms

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE director of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s domestic unit is urging men who are being abused to speak out, saying many men are often also suffering in silence as victims of domestic violence.

“They were taught from young children not to cry, as a result of that we see men in societies who are crying out in silence. But since this unit was created, I’ve seen many men, many men who’ve come to the doors to report matters referenced to violence,” Kendra Whyms, Assistant Superintendent of Police, and director of the domestic unit said.

ASP Whyms spoke during the third installation of the “Men Speak Series” symposium yesterday. The domestic unit hosted the symposium to educate on how domestic violence impacts men in society, noting the “Men Speak Series” provides a safe space to talk about abuse.

Asked how the domestic violence unit force has been since established in 2022, ASP Whyms there have been several cases reported by females and males. She noted most of the reports have been from women rather than men.

“Men are very prideful, and then they look at being humiliated and shamed. So that is one of the main reasons why you find that a lot of men do not report matters of domestic violence,” she said.

ASP Whyms added so far this year she’s seen an increase in women requesting police action. She said the increase is rare because a lot of women would often make a complaint but wouldn’t take further justice action.

A large number of male officers from the Royal Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Department of Correctional Services were in attendance at the event.

At one point during the symposium, some officers were heard chuckling when a guest speaker said men get domestically abused too.

One officer rebutted: “That’s not funny.”

When asked about the laughing by some officers, Superintendent of Police Leonardo Burrows said that sometimes people laugh because they are masking something much deeper.

Supt Burrows explained the importance of the event is to normalise having mature conversations about domestic violence, saying this is the time to rally together and speak out against abuse in all forms.

Asked how the “Men Speak Series” helps to break the stigma surrounding men being domestic violence victims, Supt Burrows said: “I think that sessions like these and opportunities provide a platform to create change. However, it isn’t a one-day thing. So, what has to happen is consistency.”

He added: “The first point is for us to prioritise standing up and speaking out. And standing up simply so that we can understand that we’re not going to tolerate domestic violence. And then speaking out so that perpetrators will know that we’re going to do something about it. Then my second point is for them to normalise self-care because men are abused too.”

Meanwhile, ASP Whyms said she hopes in the future the domestic violence task force unit can expanded throughout the Family Islands, stressing physical, emotional, and psychological abuse happens everywhere.