Contractors hopeful of uptick - but cautious on bank rules

BAHAMAS Contractors Association president Leonard Sands does not see construction slowing down for 2024 and could see a 20 percent uptick, but warned restrictive banking policies could put a damper on the growth.

Mr Sands told Tribune Business the economy has stabilised to such an extent that it would boost investor confidence and that would equate to more spending, which would bode well for everyone.

He added: “Obviously, this would mean new projects on the horizon. Other than that there are still challenges that exist. Namely, the restrictive policies have impacted the amount of construction and starts. And I think that’s an area of opportunity, we need to address.”

Mr Sands went further to explain that banking policies have become too restrictive for the construction sector, pushing people away from building homes and the amount of housing starts for 2024 could be increased by 20 percent if these restrictive policies would be removed that was put in place immediately after the pandemic came to an end.

He also said: “Banks have really turned the screws on consumers and asking them to increase their outlay of capital. Certainly some banks have decided not to give mobilisation, which is the 10 percent to start the project.

“They are now even asking some contractors to come out of pocket to start the project for clients and the banks reimburse them.”

Requiring a contractor to come up with a ten percent mobilisation fee on a $500,000 project would not be doable in many instances with small and mid-sized contractors.

If this growing problem could be addressed, the construction industry could have strong growth for 2024.