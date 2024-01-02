Prodigal Sons’ absence due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said the Prodigal Sons blamed “unforeseen circumstances” for dropping out of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day junkanoo parades, an explanation he finds insufficient.
Mr Bowleg said he plans to meet with the leaders of the Junkanoo group this week to get more details on their actions.
He said his ministry received a letter from the group and a list of receipts detailing how their seed money was spent.
“They sent me a letter saying unforeseen circumstances, but that’s not sufficient for the ministry, and so we are requesting them to reveal those circumstances to us, and unless that meets our satisfaction, we won’t be satisfied with just an unforeseen circumstances report and no details to go with it,” he said.
Category A groups like the Prodigal Sons received $30,000 from the $928,500 in seed money the government provided this year.
Mr Bowleg said groups are also required to sign a contract confirming their attendance for the parades and that the funds will be used for junkanoo purposes.
“If they are in breach of the contract, then we would then request funding back, but I don’t want to say that that’s the way it’s gone right now because we have to see if their rationale of unforeseen circumstances makes sense,” he said. “Because if it doesn’t, then we have to see to do some things.”
He said the ministry would report to the public about the matter, adding: “We can’t have this to be the norm.”
Eric Knowles, the group leader, did not respond to calls by this newspaper yesterday.
In November, he told The Tribune his group wanted to dazzle attendees after a fire destroyed its shack last year, consuming dozens of drums, costumes and materials.
“You know, when you have a God and a few good friends, we have been able to put things together,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we have completed one-half of our shack. We were able to get BPL to come and turn the lights back on after trying to get it on for quite some time.”
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
"a list of receipts"
A list of receipts totalling what? And that's half of the accountability, where's the evidence that the material was used for Prodigsl Sons' costumes and not sold to some other group or is still in stock and can be seized by the ministry for sale to recover some costs?
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
"he told The Tribune his group wanted to dazzle attendees after a fire destroyed its shack last year, consuming dozens of drums, costumes and materials.
This the real problem with junkanoo, the talk including "greatest show on earth" never matches reality. People want it to "greatest show", and if they repeat it often enough, it magically is in someone's mind
bahamianson 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Yeah, you get a loan from the bank to build a house, and you use it to biy a car. Does that fly?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
But ................... these are the same politicians who are entrusted with tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in their various Ministries who stand up year after year (May/June) and just run on with nonsense, but do not ACCOUNT for where our (citizens) money has been spent.
But ........... Bowleg is now bent out of shape over 30K from the Prodigal Sons.
Sounds like a familiar parable of Jesus .................... LOL
TalRussell 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
'Tis but early hours of Day Two of a New Year! --- So here the Comrade RedShirtts' --- They come a rushin', yet again, with clear motives, out to ruse yet another minister of the crown. --- When in doubt, ask the minister about handing over a few Ten shillings in banknotes --- To a very legitimate (being duly registered with the high office of the colony's governor-general) as a functioning organization. --- Cannot just make this up. --- Yes?
