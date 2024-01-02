SAXONS MARCH TO TWO STRAIGHT: The Superstars sweep Boxing Day and New Year’s Junkanoo parades

PHOTO GALLERY New Year's Day Junkanoo Parade

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Shell Saxons Superstars unofficially won the New Year’s Day Parade, rocking the crowd with a theme of exploring the indigenous history of the archipelago.

The victory completed the group’s sweep of the season’s parades.

The group scored 91.90 points, barely edging out the Valley Boys’ 91.08 points for the second consecutive parade.

The Saxons featured the country’s indigenous history with vibrant costumes depicting the Lucayans and Arawaks.

The group won five Division A categories: best free dancer, best off the shoulder, best step down, best-choreographed dancers and best overall performance.

Kedenique Campbell-Moss, Saxons’ press liaison and representative to the JCNP, said that the group drew from the past to captivate audiences with recreations of indigenous life.

“Our inspiration came from history, it came from our need to tap into what we know and how to create magical theatrical performances around the theme,” she said.

Mrs Campbell-Moss called their dual victories a triumph that resulted from the tireless dedication of the entire Saxon team.

“Winning both parades was a huge triumph for the group. The victory comes with great anticipation for what is to come. We worked tirelessly this year to perfect our craft, the music, the performance, and the love of our culture was what we wanted to exhibit to our fans and sponsors.”

“This win was a yeoman’s effort on behalf of all of the women and men of the Saxons Superstars.”

“We are a rushing group. We wanted that staple to remain in the forefront. We are the Saxons Superstars. Fortitude was paramount.”

Mrs Campbell-Moss said the Saxons would continue drawing inspiration from the local communities to ensure Junkanoo’s continued growth in the future.

“My group will study our performance, we will prepare, we will go into the community and continue the workshops that we have begun with the youth, our expectations are that we, as an organisation and a community, create the environment for Junkanoo to evolve for the culture.”

The Valley Boys’ theme celebrated the group’s 65th anniversary with tributes to its past and present members.

Both the Saxons and The Valley Boys got a one-point deduction on their overall scores.

One Family finished third with 89.86 points, Roots finished fourth with 88.37, Genesis placed fourth with 64.69 points with a 22-point deduction, and Music Makers were disqualified for eligibility issues.

Fancy Dancers was the unofficial winner of the B division with a score of 82.66. Colours came second with 81.95 points. The Immortals placed third with 75.52, Body of Christ finished fourth with 74.09, and the Conquerors of Christ came fifth with 71.27.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was among the spectators.

He said he was enthusiastic about the parade, but again conceded that the event has outgrown Bay Street.

“The truth of the matter is that Junkanoo has just grown and it’s such a cultural event for Bahamians,“ he said. “We recognise that there is some challenges, but we still enjoy it the way it is. The essence of Junkanoo is Bay Street and obviously, it’s outgrown Bay Street, but what do we do?”

“And so the time will come when we will have to decide how we keep the spirit of Junkanoo in a sense that if it’s not on Bay Street, it will still be as exciting, as exhilarating and as joyful as it is now.”