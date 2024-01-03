Freedom of Information ‘not top priority of govt’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said implementing the Freedom of Information Act is not one of his top priorities, though he is committed to fulfilling the long-promised pledge to fully enact the system this term.
He said providing relief to struggling Bahamians is a more pressing issue.
His comment came after Information Commissioner Keith Thompson told The Nassau Guardian that the prime minister and attorney general’s offices are responsible for getting the technology his department needs to move forward with a pilot programme and facilitate information requests.
Mr Davis spoke to reporters after the swearing-in ceremonies for South Andros MP Leon Lundy and West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Kinglsey Smith.
Asked if his administration is still committed to implementing the FOIA, he said: “Within my term of office, yes, but again, priorities require resources, and if I have a choice of putting and getting all those things in place as against doing things to alleviate the strain on my Bahamian people, the strain on my Bahamian people –– relief will come first. That is not off our drawing board. Right now, we just have too many challenges amongst our disadvantaged Bahamians that need to pay priority to. That’s my priority right now.”
Successive administrations have promised to implement an information request system but failed to do so.
Commissioner Thompson told reporters last May he anticipated facilitating information requests by late last year –– a pledge that never materialised.
Mr Davis said he would get an update from his technical team on acquiring the technology to implement FOIA.
However, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said yesterday Bahamians should not expect the administration to ever implement the FOIA.
“Their willingness to adhere to the requirements of anything to do with procurement, fiscal responsibility, to say how the Bahamian people’s tax dollars are being spent, they are not interested,” he said. “They’ve been giving out no-bid contracts to the tune of millions of dollars left, right, and centre, and so Freedom of Information is an impediment to their way of doing business.”
“So tell the Bahamian people don’t hold your breath because it ain’t gon’ happen, not under this administration.”
The last Ingraham administration passed a FOIA shortly before the 2012 general election but gave no date for enactment.
The Christie administration overhauled that legislation but never implemented its provisions.
In May 2021, the Minnis administration made Mr Thompson the first Freedom of Information commissioner. Shane Miller, a retired assistant director of legal affairs (ADLA), was appointed deputy.
Last May, the Davis administration began training government workers as information managers.
Comments
ohdrap4 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
I can't wait for the relief I shall receive from the additional cargo scanning fees at 40 cents per pound. Freedom of information can wait.
ExposedU2C 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
Big Deficit Spender Davis obviously realises that effective freedom of information legislation would put an end to much of his government's corruption that has left so many Bahamians struggling with no means for any kind of relief. Davis is a cruel monster on par with Minnis!
moncurcool 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
You are correct.
The fact that that is the view of the PM is a clear indication that he is not willing to have complete transparency in government. It leaves a cloud of suspicion that he wants to have the option to still be able to have corruption exist in government, and to keep the public away from being able to scrutinize what government does.
Sickened 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
None of our political parties are in any rush to implement this. Governing parties do not like to be investigated. And neither do former governing parties. This club protects its own.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
Never was ........... nothing new.
Bunch of crooks running the Govt.
ted4bz 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
And that’s that!
One 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Lol, not surprised
Sickened 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
This doesn't have to be the PM's personal priority. Perhaps he can tell one of his hundreds of personal staff to make it a priority. DELEGATE Fool!!!
Flyingfish 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Yep, its almost like we have a cabinet and senate full of politicians for absolute no reason. Like what the hell is the deputy doing.
ExposedU2C 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Obviously Big Deficit Spender Davis is unaware that no freedom of information rightfully constitutes justifiable legal (in fact, constitutional) grounds for Bahamian taxpayers to simply refuse to pay taxes and fees of any kind to the government.
