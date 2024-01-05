ORG calls for swift action on implementation of the Freedom of Information Act

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) wants swift action on implementing the Freedom of Information Act, calling it a critical tool.

Successive administrations have promised to implement an information request system, but failed to do so. Prime Minister Philip Davis recently said implementing the FOIA is not a top priority for the government.

ORG, in a statement yesterday, said the FOIA is important for providing greater transparency and accountability in governance.

“Despite the passage of the FOIA in 2017, crucial sections of the law covering the application process for and accessing information remain unimplemented,” ORG said. “The lack of priority placed on this law over the past two administrations has hindered the public’s fundamental right to information, leaving Bahamians without the necessary tools to access government information on matters of public interest.”

“The FOIA serves as a crucial tool for fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within government institutions. It enables citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable and ensures that decisions are rooted in public scrutiny. Prioritising the implementation of the FOIA paves the way for a more open and accountable society, allowing citizens to effectively participate in decision-making processes.”

Mr Davis’ recent comment came after Information Commissioner Keith Thompson told The Nassau Guardian that the prime minister and the attorney general’s offices are responsible for getting the technology his department needs to move forward with a pilot programme and facilitate information requests.

Asked about his commitment to implementing the law, he said: “Within my term of office, yes, but again, priorities require resources, and if I have a choice of putting and getting all those things in place as against doing things to alleviate the strain on my Bahamian people, the strain on my Bahamian people –– relief will come first. That is not off our drawing board. Right now, we just have too many challenges amongst our disadvantaged Bahamians that need to pay priority to. That’s my priority right now.”

ORG said a fully enacted FOIA could bring many social and economic benefits to support sustainable national development, including more effective decision-making, more efficient government spending, less wastage, and increased public trust.

“There are direct economic benefits to be gained with the culture of transparency and accountability functioning FOIA can bring,” ORG said. “These can have a counterbalancing effect on inflationary situations by protecting government resources which may then be needed for social support. This can have a direct and positive impact on day-to-day quality of life issues such as crime, school attendance and public services.”

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard recently criticised Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ response to implementing the Freedom of Information Act, noting the administration’s team is large enough to get it done.