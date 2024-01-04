16-year-old granted $5,000 bail on charge of robbing a person at knifepoint last week

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 16-year-old male was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of robbing a person at knifepoint last week.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The juvenile was charged in the presence of his guardians. Wendawn Miller-Frazer represented him.

The juvenile, while armed with a knife, is accused of assaulting and robbing Shamar Mackey of his $300 gold chain and coin around 3.50pm on December 27, 2023, in New Providence.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charges, he was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties. Under the terms of this bail, he must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Sunday by 6pm. He must also obey a daily residential curfew from 10pm to 7am.

The juvenile is to return to court on April 9.