Are we really the best little nation?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Over Christmas we heard again the saying ‘We, The Bahamas, is the best little country in the world’!

Not unpatriotic but … can’t agree as there are so many reasons why we are not.

Murder rate ... 107 and counting annually.

Health - the highest diabetes rate in the world.

Fewest births to married couples in comparison to single mothers.

Least number of licenced motor vehicles.

Unpaid tax arrears in excess of $864m.

Probably only 50 percent attend a church of their choice on Sunday.

My initial list which certainly counters totally that The Bahamas is the best little country.

As a political slogan sounds good but … truth don’t lie!

JEROME SEARS

Nassau,

December 29, 2023.