Govt issues public reminder of verification process for pensioners

A public notice has been issued reminding people of the verification process for pensioners.

The treasury department issued a statement reminding all Bahamas government pensioners, parliamentary, judicial, official, World War veterans and widows, as well as widows and orphans and re-employed pensioners whose pension payments are paid directly into their bank accounts that the verification exercise began on January 2.

The notice added: “Pensioners are further advised to visit the Pension Section, ground floor of the Public Treasury Department Building, situated on the corner of East & North streets, Nassau, Bahamas, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays, bringing with them a valid form of identification such as a Passport, National Insurance card or Drivers’ licence.

“The following Life and Payment Verification certificates are available at the Treasury Departments, Nassau, Freeport and Abaco, at the Family Island Administrators Offices or via the Bahamas Government website, www.bahamas.gov.bs, for Pensioners with a disability and or residing outside of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas:

• Parliamentary Pension Life & Payment Certificate - for retired Parliamentarians.

• Official Pension (Judicial) Life & Payment Certificate – for retired Judges.

• Official Pension Life & Payment Certificate – for retired Public Officers.

• World War 1 Veterans and Widows Life & Payment Certificate - for Veterans & Widows of World War 1.

• Bahamas Widows’ & Orphans’ Pension Fund Certificate – for Widows’ & Orphans’.”

All pensioners are required to verify during January and July each year. For more information, contact the pension section on 302-0519, 302-0566, 302-0521 or 302-0539.