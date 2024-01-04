Man remanded after being charged with firing an assault rifle at three officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is behind bars after he allegedly engaged police with an assault rifle last month near Grant Street before officers shot him.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Daran Moree, aka “Dudley Moree”, 38, with three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Terrell Butler represented the accused.

Moree’s alleged accomplice, Rodman Knowles, 25, was arraigned for gun and threats of death charges for this same incident last Thursday.

Police, responding to gunfire in the area of Grant Street, reportedly spotted a burgundy Nissan Cube, which attempted to escape on the night of December 23, 2023.

During this incident, Moree allegedly endangered the lives of PC Cordero McKinney, R/ASP Wakney Moss and Able Seaman Raynaldo Pinder.

The defendant was successfully treated for his gunshot wound in hospital.

The accused was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

His VBI is slated for service on April 18.