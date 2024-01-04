Sporting leaders’ sneak preview for year 2024

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

As the sporting bodies prepare for the 2024 season, leaders of various local associations and federations expressed their views on what they anticipate to do in their respective disciplines.

A number of the organisations are either looking forward to hosting a major international event, have to attend one or just simply have to continue to build on their achievements or their lack of performance from last year.

• Here’s a sneak preview of what our sporting leaders are thinking about for their respective organisations:

Bishop Joseph ‘Joe Mo’ Smith

Bahamas Volleyball Federation president

Although they have an ambitious season ahead of them, the BVF may not be sure who will lead them until the election of officers takes place at the end of the month. Smith disclosed that a date will be announced once the financial report is ready for the annual general meeting.

Incumbent president Bishp ‘Joe Mo’ Smith has indicated that he’s not sure if he will be seeking another four-year term as president. Smith, however, was re-elected last year to serve another four-year term as a vice president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee.

“Whoever takes over will have a vigorous year this year because we have implemented an under-15 division at the NORCECA level and they will be competing in one of the three tournaments that we have to go to this year. The other two are the under-17 and under-21.

“It’s all geared towards youth development and so everything has been placed on the youth this year, trying to rebuild programmes and it’s happening at a great time because we are trying to rebuild our senior programme. So, we are going back to the starting block to start with the younger players.”

During the last three months of 2023, Smith said the federation engaged the service of Augusto Sabbatini, a FIVB instructor who was in town to work with their local counterparts to help in their redevelopment of their junior programme with both the indoor and beach volleyball. He left in December.

“That is where the entire region is going and we have to follow suit because all of the countries in the region are doing it,” he said. “It’s been mandated by NORCECA and FIVB. We have already identified some athletes in Abaco, Bimini, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama.

“So, we just have to get to them and bring them on board which is inclusive of everybody so that we can get the best team assembled to represent the country when those three tournaments are held from May through September.”

Having served as the president since 2013 after he took over from Don Cornish, whom he worked under as his vice president, Smith said there’s some indication that there will be a three-man race between Kurtwood Greene, Kirk Farquharson and Crystal Forbes at the end of the month to replace him, if he doesn’t seek another term in office.

If he doesn’t, Smith said he will still remain on the board, but he can walk away knowing that he’s leaving the federation in a good position, having accomplished quite a lot at the international level with both the men and women winning medals and now three males are playing at the pro level.

His only regret is that volleyball hasn’t been able to make its breakthrough to compete at the Olympic Games, but he said the potential is there for either team to do so. He noted that there is a possibility that a male team could represent the Bahamas at the games in beach volleyball. But that is something the federation will deal with after the elections are held.

Anya James

Bahamas Football Association president

Having been elected as the first female president of the BFA on May 16, James said she’s eager to get rolling as she continues the first of her four-year tenure in office as they have a busy year ahead of them.

James, who replaced Anton Sealey, revealed that the women’s beach soccer team, coached by Daria Adderley, will be heading off to compete in their first international tournament January 19-21 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Prior to that, the federation will be sending off two of their young referees, Evelt Julmis and Prince Albury, to a course in Trinidad & Tobago from January 11-15.

“Our focus this year is more of a developmental one,” James said. “We will be having a coach’s course because we want all coaches for all clubs and all levels to have at least a D level licence, which is the first level.”

That course will take place on January 15.

“We will then look at going into the Family Islands in March and in August we have plans for our physical education teachers. We will be working with the Ministry of Education to get soccer in the public schools’ curriculum like it is in the primary schools, so we want to get them ready.”

James noted that the federation also intends to redevelop their Center of Excellence where they will work with their elite players in a programme in an academy during the weekdays at the Roscow Davies Developmental Center.

As for the men’s international events, James said the federation will be looking at fielding a team for the World Cup Qualifier in March, but she noted that they won’t know when or where they will play until the draw is made.

“The most exciting thing is we are looking at breaking ground on our new technical centre, which will be located right at the Roscow Davies Developmental Center,” she revealed. “We have gotten the approval from FIFA to start building phase one.

“So, we will have a really busy year ahead of us.”

While all of that is taking place, the league play for men and women will begin tonight with make-up games that are carried over from when they started the season in October. The league play will run through May. The youth league will resume on Saturday morning.

“It’s challenging, but exciting at the same time,” said James, who is one of four women presidents serving in the region. “FIFA is now open to women sitting in the chair and they are encouraging more women to take on the leadership role, so I’m happy to be able to lead the way in the Bahamas.”

Drumeco Archer

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ president

With their season already started with the Odd Distance Meet in December, Archer said the BAAA is looking forward to another banner year. They hope to open the new year with the T-Bird Flyers Track Classic on Friday at 6pm and Saturday at 2pm at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Then on Sunday at 9am, the BAAA is inviting all executives, coaches and athletes to worship at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyford Cay, for their blessing on the upcoming season.

“My expectations are huge,” Archer said. “Our CARIFTA team projects to be as strong or even stronger than it was in 2023. I think that the coaches understand what the expectations are and I believe we’ve had a cultural shift in the federation where we are more aspirant and we believe we can and we will be better than where we once were.”

After watching the Odd Distance Meet where three athletes attained the qualifying standard for CARIFTA, which will be held in Grenada over the Easter holiday weekend, Archer said he’s excited about what is in front of them. “On the senior level, we have some rising stars. Unfortunately, they all won’t be present for the World Relays, but I‘m expecting new talent to emerge in the likes of Keyshawn Strachan, who will have his breakout elite season and Rhema Otabor is expected to be a qualifier for the Olympic Games.

“Anthaya Charlton is in the best shape of her life and we certainly can’t discount Antoine Andrews. Both on the track and field, we will produce very good results. Devynne Charlton is right there, Shaunae Miller-Uibo has much to prove after her one-year hiatus for childbirth and then of course we expect Steven Gardiner to show up once again.”

With all this talent and more in their stable, Archer said the BAAA will be off to the track with a “mistake of the old and the new” placing on the Bahamas on the global stage, starting with the World Indoors from March 1-3 in Glasgow, the World Relays here from May 3-4 and ending with the Olympics in Paris, France July 26-August 11.

Algernon Cargill

Bahamas Aquatics president

Cargill is excited about 2024 for more reasons than one. “Number one, we will be hosting the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships and will be going after our 6th consecutive CARIFTA swimming title,” he said. “We have the full support of the government and are seeking corporate Bahamas’ support for the 5-time defending champions as we seek to raise $1 million to assist with the cost of hosting 25 additional countries in swimming, open water swimming, and water polo.”

Cargill revealed that for the first time in CARIFTA Aquatics history, the 18 and over category will be introduced for all events 200 metres and shorter. “This will mean an expanded CARIFTA Aquatics and an opportunity for swimmers to obtain qualifying times for Paris 2024,” he said.

While the hosting of the CARIFTA is set for March 26 to April 6 in the newly renovated Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Cargill revealed that four of their senior swimmers - Lamar Taylor, Marvin Johnson, Rhaniskha Gibbs and Victoria Russell - will be heading to the 2024 Doha World Championships in February.

It’s expected that at least two of these swimmers will get the opportunity to represent the Bahamas at the Olympic Games in Paris, France, in July.

“Unless our athletes obtain the A qualifying times for Paris 2024, one male and one female will be competing for universality positions. These will be decided by FINA points,” Cargill said. “As of now, Lamar Taylor and Rhanishka Gibbs are leading. However, all athletes will have until our National Swimming Championships to qualify.”

BA will host their National Swim Championships in June and that will be the last opportunity in the Americas to qualify for Paris 2024. “We are expecting international athletes to join us at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex,” Cargill said.

Mako Aquatics are the five-time defending national champions and their head coach Travano McPhee was named the national Coach of the Year.

Bahamas Aquatics, however, has not yet released where and when their first meet will be held this year as the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Club is currently under renovations for CARIFTA and they haven’t pinned down any of the local swim pools as yet.

Perry Newton

Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association president

Although there’s a court order hanging over their head, Newton said they are still pressing forward with their plans as they remain dedicated to channelling our resources towards the development of key strategic pillars, including junior development, senior development, officiating and coaches’ education.

“Concurrently, we aim to provide increased support for the growth, overall development, and expansion of the Island Associations,” he said.

“The BLTA has outlined plans to host three certification courses this year: two Play Tennis courses and a Level 1 - coaching beginner and intermediate players course.

“The BLTA will recommend several coaches to participate in an ITF Level 2 – coaching advanced players’ certification course held abroad.”

As they move forward, Newton said the BLTA’s sporting calendar includes the fielding of four talented junior teams over two weeks, commencing from the last week in February through the first week in March 2024.

Comprising two male and two female teams, each possesses the potential to secure a top-three finish in their respective events.

He further noted that the inclusion of confirmed members from this year’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup has sparked tremendous excitement.

“The anticipation is that the BJKC team would secure a top-two finish in Zone 3 and subsequently be promoted and returned to Zone 2 in 2025,” he projected.

“The Davis Cup Team is also expected to perform admirably, bolstered by capable veterans and a pool of equally talented players. This excitement will persist over the coming months as the BLTA finalises the team rosters.”

The BLTA, according to Newton, is resolutely committed to encouraging growth as evidenced by the introduction of two new adult tournaments in February and May hosted by the Gym Tennis Club.

“This adds to a growing complement of tournaments throughout the islands – Sheri Roberts Tournament, BD Classic Tournament (Abaco), Tim’s Refrigeration Tournament, Eye of the Tiger and the Harbor Island Doubles Tournament (Eleuthera) as well as the Senior National’s, Giorgio Baldacci Tournament (Nassau),” he said.

“The Under-14 National Tournament in Abaco makes a welcome return for its second year in August, alongside the revival of the IC Junior Tournament series, which targets the crucial development age group of 10s and 12s.

“These tournament additions, strategically placed, aim to enhance engagement and create diverse competition opportunities across various stages of development and skill sets.”

Newton said the BLTA eagerly anticipates the events scheduled throughout the year and their positive social and financial impact on communities throughout the Bahamas.

“With a significant increase in the demand for tennis over the previous year, we encourage individuals to seize the opportunities provided through our Play Tennis Bahamas programme (pr@ blta.net) and other initiatives, facilitating the enrollment of adults and children in learning the sport of tennis,” he summed up.

Glen Pratt

Bahamas Professional Golfers Association president

While he feels that the quality of golf in the Bahamas is at “an all-time low and I don’t see anything changing anytime soon,” Pratt said the Bahamas Golf Federation, as the official governing body of amateur golf in the Bahamas, has become known as the discount store for golf.

“Bahamians and foreigners become members of the BGF for one reason and one reason only and that is for BGF discount rates at the golf courses,” he said.

“Junior golf development is designed for two things and two things only and that volume and profit in order for junior golfers to play in a junior golf tournament, he or she must be a member of two organisations, the BGF membership and for profit membership that process would’ve aluminate juniors like myself, Vernon Lockhart, Greg and Phil Maycock, Wayne Bethel, Francis Adderley, Michael Rolle and many other star junior golfers.

“We all came from the inner-city and could afford to pay for one membership, back then under the leadership of Calvin Cooper, Freddie Higgs and Ken Francis, the junior programme was sponsored the BGF and the corporate community, we as juniors didn’t pay for anything, our job was to get to the golf course, practice and play as much as we can without real professional assistance.”

In the past, Pratt said there were many Bahamian golf professionals working at every golf course in the Bahamas, thanks to persons like Roy Bowe, Donald ‘Nine’ Rolle, Charlie Saunders and the late Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling.

He added that the Bahamas Professional Golfers Association was given the respect and the authority to govern over professional golf and advise the government of golf-related issues with respect to immigration and labour, international golf tournaments.

He said that has all changed.

“With the development of new golf course developments, the foreign golf professionals have all the influence with what happens in professional golf in the Bahamas and the political goons are controlling the employment of foreign golf pros in the Bahamas sadly,” he stated.

Pratt said the BPGA hopes to change that narrative for the betterment of the sport in the country.

Joel Stubbs

BBFF president

The issue for the bodybuilding is the fact that while they have put together a vigorous schedule, they had to add a few car-wash fundraisers along with some fitness games challenge events, all in an effort to raise funds to assist with the major 2024 calendar events.

“The fitness challenge events will bring together a new audience that just loves to work out and not so interested in showcasing their talent on stage,” Stubbs revealed.

“These individuals will compete amongst each other in a series of eight to ten events, deciding a winner based on proper technique and the amount of repetition in that event.”

Stubbs, however, said that 2024 is expected to be another exciting year for the federation.

“Many new faces have emerged, expressing their participation in the upcoming championships,” he projected.

“Many popular faces have either sidelined themselves or have been promoted to the international professional league, leaving vacancy in the amateur rank.

“So, we are grateful to see these new faces filling in the vacant spots. There are some great talents preparing for 2024 and we encourage the general public and all of our fans and supporters to come lend us their support once again as we continue to build the sport of bodybuilding.”

Varel Davis

GSSSA president

As they prepare to begin their GSSSA sporting calendar for 2024, Davis said they are very excited to see what this year will bring.

“We will resume our basketball season this Thursday,” she said.

“A lot of our teams are ready and eager to continue to see who will be this year’s 2024 GSSSA basketball champions.”

This year, the GSSSA will be celebrating the 30th year anniversary of their existence and they have a few exciting things planned.

“We will celebrate and honour our past members/ coaches who have retired and give greatly to this association and make it what it is today,” she disclosed.

“Our biggest event is our track and field championship, we hope to make this one of the biggest meets ever held.

“We also have our cheerleading competition coming up.

“We look forward to a great year of high school sports and working hand in hand with everyone to continue to make our GSSSA association great. We want the general public, parents, students and our school family to come out and support us.

“This kind of support goes a very long way, especially for our kids that are participating in the various sporting events.”

Davis thanked all those persons that supported the GSSSA over the years, especially the sponsors, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, The Principals Association and all their officials in all of their disciplines.

“Hats off to all our hard working and dedicated coaches who, day in and day out, develop and train our students-athletes,” she said.

“This year is going to be one of our best years ever. You don’t want to miss it. Happy New Year to all.”

Latoya Bain-Sturrup

NPPPSSA president

As they say goodbye to 2023, Bain-Sturrup said the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association welcomes 2024 as God has truly been good to them.

“We are excited to continue with our sporting calendar,” Bain said. “Our remaining sporting events for 2024, by God’s grace, will be just as exciting as last year.”

Their calendar of events includes their inaugural Cross-Country Meet on Saturday, January 20, although they are still waiting on their venue approval for Fort Charlotte, basketball in January, volleyball and golf tournament in March and their track & field championship in April.

Davis also announced that the Bahamas Football Association will award all student-athletes who obtain grade point average of 3.0 and above and the NPPPSSA will continue to partner with Blue Lagoon with their clean-up programme of the local beaches.