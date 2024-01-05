American man accused of killing his father

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 26-YEAR-OLD American man faced Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of the first murder of 2024.

On Monday - New Year's Day - Mario Cash Jr is accused of intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of his father, Mario Cash Sr, at his residence in New Providence.

Due to the nature of the charge, Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley said Mr Cash Jr was not required to enter a plea in the Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Cash Jr's attorney, Ian Cargill, claimed the accused had been denied medications when in custody. He is said to need pretax, hydra and oxycodone for a medical condition.

When the defendant was arrested, he reportedly advised police of his medicine and medical condition. After Cash Jr continuously complained to officers at the Western Police Station, they then advised the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who went to his residence to retrieve the medication. This complaint of not receiving his medication reportedly went on between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Cargill said he visited his client on Tuesday, January 2. He said he spoke to a sergeant and two CID officers who were at the station. He said he asked to be notified so he could be present for any video interview. However, on the following day, Mr Cargill alleged police took the defendant on a video inquiry as soon as he left. He claimed his client requested his lawyer be notified and the officers refused to do so and Mr Cash Jr was forced to participate.

The lawyer advised a US Embassy representative of the alleged denial by the sergeant of his client’s constitutional right to have his attorney present during an interview and the problems he was having receiving his medication. Cash Jr also notified the representative.

Mr Cargill also said he advised CID officers the defendant had asked to see a doctor. Mr Cargill told the magistrate the defendant was taken to hospital on Thursday evening.

Mr Cargill also asked CID to permit family members of the defendant to retrieve documentation that may assist in his bail application. He claimed that has yet to happen. Mr Cargill asked the court to make an order for two individuals to be escorted by officers to the defendant's property. The judge scheduled January 8 for the request to access the residence.

Before the court proceedings, the defendant could be seen crying and hugging with loved ones.