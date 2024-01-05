BPSU vote results are not ratified

By JADE RUSSELL

THE registrar of trade unions declined to certify the results of the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) election after investigating complaints about irregularities, according to Labour director Howard Thompson.

Mr Thompson said Minister of Labour Pia Glover-Rolle will decide whether to accept or override the registrar’s decision.

The team of incumbent president Kimsley Ferguson unofficially won the election in September, beating groups led by Alexander Burrows, Jr, and former Labour Director John Pinder.

However, Mr Burrows and Pinder complained to Van Delaney, the registrar of trade unions, about the election process.

After the registrar made his decision, Mr Ferguson appealed to the minister.

Mr Thompson stressed that the outcome of the matter depends on the minister’s final decision. He said Mrs Glover-Rolle sought counsel from him and the Office of the Attorney General and is expected to issue her decision on Monday.

The Tribune obtained a letter purportedly signed by Mr Pinder and Mr Burrows, Jr, which lists their concerns about the election.

The September 28, 2023, letter was sent to Mr Delaney.

Among other things, the letter said candidates and labour officials received an incomplete register of voters.

The designated officer in Bimini reportedly did not receive a copy of the voter register until 2pm, while the officer in Inagua never received the list.

Agents were allegedly not allowed to witness the counting of ballots before polls opened.

A candidate with a rival team allegedly saw a designated officer receive a sealed envelope from a candidate from another group at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

One polling station at the Department of Environmental Health Services allegedly opened late and closed early.

According to Mr Pinder and Mr Burrows, the unofficial results showed Mr Ferguson got just over 500 votes in the leadership race, Mr Burrows received over 400 votes, and Mr Pinder finished third with over 300 votes.