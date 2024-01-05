Clubs & Societies January, 5th, 2024

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc

On January 10, 2024, at 9.30am, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc (Iota Epsilon Lambda and Phi Mu Chapters) in conjunction with the University of The Bahamas will host the 2nd Annual MLK High School Students Oratorical Competition. The event will be held at the Harry C Moore Library and Information Centre Auditorium. The theme is taken from one of Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s quotes - “We Must Learn to Live together as Brothers or Perish Together as Fools”.

It should be noted that Dr Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Students from ten high schools (private and government) including some of the Family Islands will compete. Cash Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The overall winner of the Oratorical Competition will also present at the 8th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Lectures Series on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center, University of The Bahamas.

Last year, the winners of the 1st Oratorical Competition were:

1st Place - DeAndre Forbes, Saint Augustine’s College (SAC)

2nd Place - Carlia Elvies, Bahamas Academy

3rd Place - Kelvin Archer, St John’s College

The Oratorical Contest is one of a number of educational and leadership Initiatives hosted by the Men of Alpha Phi Alpha and is in keeping with its mission - “Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for our communities”.

Kiwanis Club Of Over-The-Hill

On Monday, December 25th, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength” hosted our Christmas Giving event with our partner Pilgrim Baptist Church on St James Road. We provided the residents of that area, a tasty lunch which included chicken souse, okra soup, and peas soup and dumpling with white rice. As a treat for the kids, we provided candies, cookies, chocolate, and candy canes. We also gave out 150 pairs of slippers.

The Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill was organised on September 24, 1975, and remains the only all men’s Kiwanis club in Sunshine Division 22, Bahamas, under the Eastern Cananda and Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.

Bahamas District Pilot International

The Bahamas District Pilot International presents its Couture Fashion Show 2024 on Sunday, January 7th 5pm at The Balmoral Club. Showcasing the designs of Sabrina Francis, Patrice Lockhart, Brynda Knowles, Remelda Rose and Charlene Elliott. Tickets are $50 available at the Seventeen Shop, Collins Avenue. Tickets are available for purchase at The Seventeen Shop, Collins Avenue.

Rotary Club Of Nassau

Continuing with their years-long tradition of giving back to the needy in our communities, the Rotary Club of Nassau (RCN) Rotarians gathered in the early hours of Christmas Day to bring food and cheer to several families.

Three communities were visited – Grants Town, Bain Town and Fox Hill. Many of the Rotarians have made this a part of their annual Christmas tradition, bringing their families with them. Several sleepy faces (we do meet at 7am) have been part of the gathering since toddler to now university student!

A full Christmas meal – pans of turkey, ham, rice – and the Bahamas staple macaroni & cheese – was delivered to each family visited. Even the pets were catered to with bags of dog grain! All were also regaled with carols and Christmas hymns.

Many of those visited brought a tear to the eye, as this would be their only Christmas gift in 2023. All of the club members agreed that this brings home to them the importance of giving back and gave a new depth of meaning not only to Christmas but to our Rotary motto of Service Above Self’,