Family hires lawyer after man’s Grand Bahama Shipyard fall

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@ribunemedia.net

A MAN who fell 60ft from a tanker at the Grand Bahama Shipyard on December 16 has had two surgeries and doctors expect to soon operate on his leg.

Graham Pinder, 23, fractured his skull and injured his neck, back and lower extremities, according to his mother, West End resident Sherrica Smith.

He is alert in Doctors Hospital, but has a long road to recovery.

His frightening fall came a few days after Ms Smith’s mother died, compounding her grief.

His family has retained a lawyer. Mr Pinder was a casual worker with no medical insurance.

“They had to deal with his head injury first. He fell from very high,” Ms Smith said.

She said doctors and nurses are watching him closely and are administering extensive antibiotic treatment.

“He remembers what happened. As time goes by, he is remembering everything,” she said.

Ms Smith, who operates a conch stand in West End, has been at her son’s bedside and has not returned to work in Grand Bahama. Last year, her father, Sherrick “Shebo” Smith, a well-known conch-stand operator and resident of West End, died after battling cancer.

Clear Blue Maritime Agency provides contract labour for the maritime industry and has worked closely with the Grand Bahama Shipyard for the past four years.

Some contract workers are concerned about the industrial accident and what it means for them.

Last week, Julian Russell, president of the Bahamas Industrial General Services Union (BIGSU), called for better safety and medical coverage for contract workers.

Corey Cartwright, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Workers Union, said the shipyard has 50 to 80 casual workers.

“No one is fighting for the casual workers, and they are trying to get representation and the government is not keeping an eye on the matter,” Mr Cartwright said.

“The prime minister spoke at the shipyard about casual workers, but there was no action behind it. I want Prime Minister Davis to stand on his words for casual workers because he said his administration would do something about it,” he said.