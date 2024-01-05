Man dead after Nassau Village shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Nassau Village on Friday night.

According to reports, the man was standing at a junction between Forbes Street and Alexandria Boulevard shortly before 8pm when a grey Nissan car approached. One man exited the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The victim attempted to run from the scene but collapsed.

Police said at the scene that the victim is believed to have been in his early 40s and was recently in police custody for a serious offence.

This is the sixth murder of the new year.