Man found with head injuries dies in hospital

Police are investigating the country’s latest homicide after a man found with injuries off Carmichael Road early on Friday, died in hospital.

According to reports, at around 12.30am, there was a dispute between two men at a park in Miller’s Heights.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man unresponsive with head injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.



Anyone possessing additional information about this homicide is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).