Miss Bahamas Universe resigns claiming lack of support

MISS Bahamas Universe Melissa Ingraham has resigned from her position, saying her decision was due to the disappointing experiences and a lack of support from the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation.

The former contestant announced she was stepping down in an emotional social media post on Friday. Ms Ingraham claimed that during her reign she experienced less than adequate support from the organisation.

The Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation allegedly failed to uphold their commitments which were outlined in a contractual agreement with Ms Ingraham.

“The support I expected, as outlined in my contractual agreement, in terms of training, wardrobe, and event management, amongst other things, wasn’t provided, leading to an incredibly stressful time and many missed opportunities that unfortunately, took a lot of joy away from my once in a lifetime experience to represent my country on the global stage,” she claimed in a statement.

In terms of the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant which was held in El Salvador, Ms Ingraham said when she competed in the pageant the organisation didn’t provide the necessary assistance.

“My first time in full national costume happened minutes prior to me appearing live on television, which was far from ideal given there was no time to practice walking in full costume,” she said. “Moreover, I found myself primarily responsible for coordinating most of my public appearances (including identifying activities, transport to and from, wardrobe, hair, and make-up) and managing both my and the Miss Bahamas Universe social media pages.”

Ms Ingraham added she tried to address her concerns with the organisation but she received a pattern of “poor communication” from its officials.

She called for national organisations to be held accountable.

Ms Ingraham is one of numerous former contestants who have claimed there was a lack of support from the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation.

The 2021 title holder, Chantel O’Brian, previously claimed the organisation didn't support her, saying they treated her like an “afterthought.”

In a Facebook post in 2022, Ms O’Brian said: “Just want to go on the record and say that the Miss Bahamas Universe pageant organisation really treats me like an afterthought - they have my entire reign and it's really so sad and discouraging. If not for my mom, loved ones, team, so many of the Bahamian public's support, and my own drive, I really don't know. I'm just glad that ultimately, God knows all things. He always has. Praying that things change for our new queen.”

Meanwhile, the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation stated on Friday that, effective immediately, Taja Hudson, who was the first runner-up of the pageant, will now be serving as their new queen. The organisation thanked Ms Ingraham for her services but didn't acknowledge her public claims.