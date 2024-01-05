‘TALK TO THE GANG LEADERS’: Pintard urges conclave after latest murders

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the government should have a conclave with gang leaders to figure out how to stop the bloodshed in the country.
He said many parliamentarians know the “street leaders” and those who wield “influence over a number of the persons who are wreaking havoc”.
He said: “Call a conclave with the senior fellas who run the streets, who lead these gangs who members of parliament know to find out: What is the conflict? Are there irreconcilable differences? How do we get peace on the streets? Have that conversation. For those who are unwilling to heed, let the full weight of the system deal with them, but don’t carry on as though we don’t know who is who, because we do.”
Mr Pintard made the comment in an interview with Eyewitness News on Wednesday. He was criticising the Davis administration’s crime-fighting approach, arguing that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has made efforts abroad to curb gun trafficking to this country, but hasn’t done enough locally.
Murders soared during the holiday season. Since December 22, 13 people have been murdered, including four in 2024.
Elaborating on his view in an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Pintard said business people, church leaders, and Junkanoo leaders are among those who could be involved in behind-the-scene meetings with leaders of the “informal” groups.
“We need to put them in the room with some of the influential men and women who control that informal sector, control those persons who engage in any form of criminality that can result in acts of violence and to get to the bottom of what some of those conflicts are,” he said.
He added that those in power always know who influential people are in those “informal” communities.
“In the majority of constituencies, they know who is the most influential in this particular subdivision,” he said.
“Whether you’re in the south, running from South Beach to all the way to Golden Isles, whether you are in central, whether you are in the east, they know who is the most influential, and some of them are known by name. This is why you heard policymakers just recently saying that the person who died was like a brother or I know them well. I know the whole family. Of course they do.”
“Of course we did, and therefore, as one of the options, we should seek to bring those persons into a room. Sometimes it is going to be many of them so that you can talk to all of them. Sometimes it’s going to be two particular factions; sometimes it’s going to be two individuals.”
Comments
Cobalt 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
I simply cannot believe what I’m reading here! Did Michael Pintard really suggest that government officials open a dialogue with gang leaders?!?! You’ve gotta be shitting me! No wonder the PLP has been able to operate unchecked and without overview seeing that a weak invalid appears to be sitting as leader of the opposition!
Open discussions with a criminal element would only reduce the sovereignty of the government while legitimizing the criminal activity of gang members!! How has our country sunken so low??? Giving strength and credibility to gangs by hosting “open talks” undermines our laws and makes a mockery of our standards, not to mention our national security!! Furthermore, it empowers and emboldens criminals to assume that their murderous actions are an effective way of influencing the government!! Mr Pintard; criminals should not be placed on the same platform as our officials less we lose our sovereignty!! A man in your position should know that! We should be elevating our standards, not reducing them to the scum and refuse associated with street crime!! Michael Pintard is a fool and needs to abdicate his position immediately!!
Our astute men and women need to come forward and take the reins from these derelict so called leaders! They don’t have a damn clue regarding what to say or what to do! When it comes to gang leaders and murderers the only discussion being held should be how to circumvent the privy council and expedite hangings!! We should be executing murderers not hosting discussions with them!!
bobby2 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Everything Cobalt stated is totally correct!
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
You must forgive Pintard ............. his friends were Toogie & Bobo
But ............ the gangsters are already in Parliament and they talk every Wednesday. And their accomplices are on the PF & DF.
You can't make this shit up .......... the country is becoming Gaza West.
ExposedU2C 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Pintard has again proven himself to be an incompetent buffoon. He will soon be advocating the reins of government be turned over to the gang leaders or, worse still, tyrant Minnis.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
When a bleeding heart neighbour started giving chances time a small time thief, crime went up in the neighbourhood.
Guy shoots people in broad daylight, killing bystanders and now we GATS to talk?
Sickened 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
How about getting all the gang members together for a meeting and arresting all of them in accordance with our gang laws? Once they are behind bars then you can talk to them.
hj 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Seriously, if the FNM plans to run to the next election they have to get rid of of both Pintard and Minnis. Otherwise really do not bother even contesting the election. You will be wasting your time and money.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Ain't long now .............. Convention coming soon.
All of the sensible people are shaking their heads and wondering how did we get to this point where Brave is PM & Pintard is leader. But, that is what you get, when you tired of what you had. Bahamians thought Minnis was bad, but look what they got in 2021. Now, they praying for Minnis to come back.
Let us pray that our 242 people stop looking for GOD to be our earthly ruler. That seems to be the perception of what it will take to be a "good Bahamian PM". If you measure PMs after Pindling, what criteria are being used to compare them (given Pindling's pros & cons) ????????
Can't wait for the Gorilla to return ................
Dawes 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Strange that everyone seems against it. Many countries in the world try this process to reduce crime, even our Neighbour to the North the US. If it works then great, if not what have you lost? You do this behind closed doors not in the open. But yup lets continue as is and see if that helps.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
The USA is a bad example to compare your country against ........ it is the most violent society without a declared war or civil insurrection.The USA had six hundred mass shootings in 2023. Nothing worth comparing with there.
TalRussell 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
All AI security minister should have to do is call upon a resource within. - Comrade ``Brother", The Honourable Senator, Senior Gang Consultant Rodney Moncur, JP. --- Yes??
mandela 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Mr Pintard. let's look at what's happening in Haiti, I think that is the carnage that happens when you reason with gangs, who are a form of terrorist. They have to be eliminated.
