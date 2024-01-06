Man killed in seventh murder of year

A MAN was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in the seventh murder since the start of the new year.

Police reported that the man had been shot in the area of East and Lewis Streets.

The victim later was reported to have succumbed to his injuries.

This follows another murder on Friday night which saw a man from Nassau Village shot dead shortly before 8pm.

In that incident, the victim was reported to be standing at the junction of Forbes Street and Alexandria Boulevard when the occupants of a gray Nissan vehicle approached him. One man got out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the victim.

The victim was hit several times and ran a short distance before collapsing. Emergency medical personnel confirmed there were no signs of life at the scene.

The dead man is reported as being known to police but was not being electronically montiored. However, he was said to be recently detained for a serious offence.

Police are asking anyone who has any information - particularly residents of Nassau Village - to contact 919/911, CID on 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS.

In addition, police also reported they confiscated suspected dangerous drugs in the Sea Breeze area on Friday afternoon.

At about 4.20pm, officers acting on information serached an abandoned structure on Taiga Avenue and found a high-powered weapon and suspected marijuana.