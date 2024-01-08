After 16-year-old girl killed as house riddled with bullets, PM asks: PRAY FOR END TO VIOLENCE

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he was saddened and shocked by recent murders in the country.

Bahamas Christian Council president Delton Fernander struck a similar tone, saying he is concerned about what the future holds for his children.

The men spoke yesterday during the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s annual church service at the New Destiny Baptist Cathedral after another bloody weekend that saw three people killed, including a 16-year-old girl whose father was murdered two years ago. She was charging her phone when bullets flew through her house.

Eight people have been killed in 2024.

Since December 14, 14 people have been murdered, according to The Tribune’s records.

Mr Davis said: “Yes, crime has been a long-standing issue in our country, but recently, the crime of murder especially, has taken on a horrifyingly new level of brutality and barbarity. Something has indeed gone very, very wrong in our society.”

He invited the Christian Council to hold a National Day of Prayer for healing and comfort.

He said more will be said in the coming weeks about “a strategic initiative to implement a ‘whole government response’ to tackling gang crime’.”

“After all the losses, all the waste of life, all the misery and fear and pain that is part of the criminal life in gangs, those who still choose to pursue the path of crime: understand that we are at maximum resolve,” he said.

“While our arms are open for those who seek a better path, our stance against crime is resolute. We are coming for you. You cannot win. We will reclaim our streets, our neighbourhoods and our homes.

“I feel the weight of every crime. I hear the cries of every tear shed. I hear the echoes of every plea for a safer nation. I am deeply moved, not just as your prime minister but as a Bahamian, a parent, a neighbour, and a friend. Safeguarding our nation’s peace remains at the forefront of my mind.”

Bishop Fernander highlighted the connection between those given bail for serious crimes and those murdered.

He said: “Commissioner Fernander has informed us of the statistics of the number of persons killed on bail for serious offences; also, the number of persons arrested and convicted for these murders of persons on bail, that are themselves on bail or just released from prison for serious crimes. Unfortunately, it is clear that our justice and legal system is in need of a serious review and overhaul. It is broken and needs to be fixed.”

He added: “We must ask the hard question of what kind of nation will be left for future generations? We must all commit today to be an army of one and not settle for a place where the slaughter of young men and women takes place daily.

“I call on every Bahamian to take responsibility for our children. We must each take our place and give our police force the support it needs to arrest this problem in our society. We must endure the inconvenience of roadblocks, the increase of stop and search and the saturated patrols of police and collaboration with neighbourhood watches. We cannot be first world in tourism but third world in community living and nation building. I don’t know about you, but this isn’t good enough for me.”

There were 110 murders in 2023.