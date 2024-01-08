Buddy on the move?

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter



Grand Bahama native Chavano “Buddy” Hield could find himself on a new team roster before the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) trade deadline in early February. The current Indiana Pacers shooting guard has bounced between the starting lineup and bench unit since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season and is now actively involved in trade rumors once again as the February 8 deadline looms.

According to Senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer via the X platform the Bahamian three-point marksman could be potentially traded after contract negotiations between the Pacers organisation and the 31-year-old stalled last fall.

“I do know that Buddy Hield is on the block after he turned down extension numbers from Indiana in the fall,” Fischer said.

The three-point specialist currently has one year remaining on his four-year $94m contract but it seems unlikely that he will be with the Pacers organisation late into the season.

Last September, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the team was in search of a trade partner after Hield did not feel “desired” by the Pacers’ contract offer to him.

As for his on court play, Hield is averaging his second lowest scoring output since his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans. For the season he has put up 12.7 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists while shooting 43.4 per cent from the field and 37.8 per cent from behind the arc.

In the Pacers’ most recent loss to the league leading Boston Celtics, the senior men’s national team player was once again slotted back into the team’s starting lineup to replace forward Bruce Brown who was sidelined with a knee injury. Hield managed to drop 15 points to pair with two rebounds and three assists. However, he struggled with shooting, knocking down just 6-of-16 field goals and canning 3-of-10 three pointers on the night.

Despite the lack of agreement between Hield and the Pacers, the team currently sports a 20-15 (win/loss record) good for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they have won seven of their last ten games played.

Nonetheless, both parties will look to resolve the situation sooner than later.

The Pacers will try to rebound against the Celtics in the home game tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Eastern Conference showdown begins at 7pm.