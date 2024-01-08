Former pageant winners want governing organisation investigated

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Miss Bahamas Universe winners want a “formal investigation” into the organisation governing the pageant, citing concerns about mismanagement and lack of accountability.

The joint statement yesterday from Melissa Ingraham and Chantel O’Brian came after Ms Ingraham resigned her position over disappointing experiences and a lack of support from the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation.

She claimed in a statement that the organisation failed to uphold its commitments and she didn’t get the support she expected for training, wardrobe and event management.

In 2021, Ms O’Brian became the first Bahamian to finish in the top ten of the pageant. She later said the organisation treated her like an afterthought.

The joint statement between Ms Ingraham and Ms O’Brian yesterday said: “In reflection of the challenges faced by queens annually, stemming from the mismanagement, mishandling, and overall lack of accountability within pageant organisations, this joint statement serves to shed light on the significant issues experienced. Following Melissa Ingraham’s resignation and entrusted disclosure of her hardships, I publicly stand by her, affirming that her struggles resonate with my own during my 9-month tenure as Miss Bahamas Universe 2021.”

Ms O’Brian said essential components like wardrobe, makeup and hair were self-solicited during her reign.

“Despite an historic Top 10 finish and the Spirit of Carnival Award at Miss Universe, the organisation offered no further support, leaving my accomplishments fueled solely by personal dedication, teamwork and passion,” she said.

She said she complained to the Miss Universe Organisation, but the body took no action.

“I urge them, along with all affiliated individuals, corporations and ministers, to seriously consider our grievances,” she said. “Furthermore, I call for a formal investigation into the ethics and financial management of the organisation.”

The Minnis Universe Organisation said Friday that Taja Hudson, the first runner-up of the pageant, will serve as queen.

Anthony Smith, the national director of the organisation, said he could not immediately respond to questions from The Tribune when contacted yesterday.