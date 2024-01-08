One man dead as 36 cases of COVID-19 reported in six weeks

By JADE RUSSELL
CASES of COVID-19 are on the rise in New Providence and Grand Bahama, with one man dying.
The Ministry of Health & Wellness said yesterday that 36 cases were reported in the last six weeks, 26 of them in December.
JN.1, a variant of COVID-19 first detected in the United States in September, has been spreading. A US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report in December said the strain may be more transmissible or better at evading immune systems than other variants currently circulating, according to the New York Times.
Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville told reporters yesterday that the variant is in The Bahamas.
“As you can see coming out of the Christmas holidays, a lot of people travel abroad, and we’re exposed, and so there’s no question that the new variant is in the country. But there’s no need to panic, the Ministry of Health is on top of it,” he said.
He added that the variant appears mild and similar to influenza A or B.
The minister said Grand Bahama has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. A man died from the virus on that island.
In New Providence, two people were hospitalised after testing positive for the disease. None of the cases has required intensive care management.
Health officials said 28,423 confirmed cases have been recorded in The Bahamas since the pandemic began. Eight hundred and forty-six people have been confirmed dead, and 12 deaths are under investigation.
“The Ministry of Health & Wellness remains vigilant in its monitoring of disease trends that could pose possible public health concerns for the Bahamian population, especially trends within the region,” the ministry said.
“Currently, neighbouring countries have noted increases in viral respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 infections. In addition, visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses within the region have increased. The COVID-19 virus (SARS CoV-2), influenza B, influenza A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been responsible for most of these recorded cases.”
People are encouraged to practice good respiratory hygiene –– covering the mouth and nose with a tissue while sneezing and coughing and disposing of the tissue into a trash can after use.
People are also advised to practice proper hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser after disposing of tissues.
Comments
Sickened 11 hours, 31 minutes ago
I think all MP's and civil servants, BPL workers and road pavers should be quarantined at home for 2 weeks, as I am interested to see if things runs better or worse without them. I truly don't think that we will notice any difference.
JokeyJack 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Remember, we all had a "Safe and Effective" vaccination - so there is no way that these rumours can be true. Covid HAS to be gone from years ago.
Is someone suggesting that the vaccines did not work? No way. LOL.
Just be sure not to use any horse medicine, because if that works then the big time contracts would be canceled, and rich people need more money - so please don't use horse medicine.
bahamianson 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
36 cases in 6 weeks is fantastic and insignificant at best. Come on man, stop being an alarmist. How many people got the flu in 6 weeks? The flu infection probably was 10 times that amount. Secondly, everyone was partying and going to junkanoo, so is this alarming? Actually, 36 is fantastic in relation to 6 weeks , partying, and junkanoo celebrations. Stop being an alarmist. You have people out there that are easily led.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
I dont know if its significant or not, but I know someone died. I'd be interested to know their age.
COVID affects veins which means you could be the unlikely one person in a 100k to catch it, experience severe symptoms,...as opposed to the majority who have mild symptoms and lose critical function to a vital organ... since every organ gets its lifeblood via veins.
I'd take the precaution, it's not hard to wash hands, and worry about whether its significant or not later.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
"As you can see coming out of the Christmas holidays, a lot of people travel abroad, and we’re exposed
So you can only catch travel related COVID if you travel outside the country. Not from a tourist who travels here?
rosiepi 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Why isn’t the Minister asking folks to get this year’s slate of vaccines for Covid, RSV and the Flu?? What’s the status of those supplies in the Bahamas This article should have mentioned that the NYT’s reporting included most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
ted4bz 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
It's just the flu, it's the flu season, so it's just a flu. Now, stop the foolishness before you all start damaging people livelihood and means again. Stop it and stop it now.
ExposedU2C 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
LMAO. We have a much greater chance of being murdered in The Bahamas toady than we do of dying from variants of COVID, RSV and Flu all combined.
ThisIsOurs 56 minutes ago
I know someone whose life was drastically altered very recently by a COVID infection. But I agree as was true during all of the pandemic, most people will be fine.
