One man dead as 36 cases of COVID-19 reported in six weeks

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CASES of COVID-19 are on the rise in New Providence and Grand Bahama, with one man dying.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness said yesterday that 36 cases were reported in the last six weeks, 26 of them in December.

JN.1, a variant of COVID-19 first detected in the United States in September, has been spreading. A US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report in December said the strain may be more transmissible or better at evading immune systems than other variants currently circulating, according to the New York Times.

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville told reporters yesterday that the variant is in The Bahamas.

“As you can see coming out of the Christmas holidays, a lot of people travel abroad, and we’re exposed, and so there’s no question that the new variant is in the country. But there’s no need to panic, the Ministry of Health is on top of it,” he said.

He added that the variant appears mild and similar to influenza A or B.

The minister said Grand Bahama has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. A man died from the virus on that island.

In New Providence, two people were hospitalised after testing positive for the disease. None of the cases has required intensive care management.

Health officials said 28,423 confirmed cases have been recorded in The Bahamas since the pandemic began. Eight hundred and forty-six people have been confirmed dead, and 12 deaths are under investigation.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness remains vigilant in its monitoring of disease trends that could pose possible public health concerns for the Bahamian population, especially trends within the region,” the ministry said.

“Currently, neighbouring countries have noted increases in viral respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 infections. In addition, visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses within the region have increased. The COVID-19 virus (SARS CoV-2), influenza B, influenza A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been responsible for most of these recorded cases.”

People are encouraged to practice good respiratory hygiene –– covering the mouth and nose with a tissue while sneezing and coughing and disposing of the tissue into a trash can after use.

People are also advised to practice proper hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser after disposing of tissues.