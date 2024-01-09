Concerned with Mount Tabor pulpit

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As I approach my 70th birthday this week, a milestone I greet with both gratitude and reflection, I find myself compelled to write to your publication for only the fifth time in my life. My words today are born not out of joy, but out of a deep sense of disappointment and concern for a community that has been an integral part of my life for over two decades – the Mount Tabor Church.

For more than 20 years, Mount Tabor has been my spiritual home, a place of solace, community, and faith. However, the recent events involving Pastor Rickeno R. Moncur have left me, and many others, deeply disturbed. What I have witnessed from Pastor Moncur’s sermons was not only unacceptable but profoundly disappointing. The pulpit, once a source of inspiration and guidance, has become a platform for personal vendettas and divisive rhetoric.

This year, for the first time in my life, I made the heart-wrenching decision not to attend the Watchnight service. It was a decision that weighed heavily on me, a symbol of the disquiet that now pervades my heart. Pastor Moncur’s approach and the ensuing unrest within the church have created an atmosphere that is contrary to the principles of love, unity, and respect that I have always associated with Mount Tabor.

I write this letter not to fan the flames of controversy, but to express a profound sense of loss. A loss of harmony, a loss of the spiritual nourishment that was once the cornerstone of Mount Tabor. As I step into my 70th year, I find myself at a crossroads, making the painful decision to not return to Mount Tabor until there is a resolution to this strife.

The church, in any community, should stand as a symbol of hope and unity, particularly in times of conflict and division. It saddens me to witness the erosion of these values within Mount Tabor. I urge the church leadership and Pastor Moncur to reflect on the impact of their actions and words, and to strive towards healing the rift that has been created.

To witness the attacks on Bishop Neil Ellis from the very pulpit he built is both brutal and disturbing. It is a disservice to the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to fostering a community of faith and compassion. Bishop Ellis’s contributions to Mount Tabor Church extend far beyond the physical structure; he created a spiritual haven, a place where many, including myself, have found solace, guidance, and a sense of belonging.

In this time of turmoil, it’s important to remember the human element at the heart of this conflict. Both Pastor Rickeno R Moncur and Bishop Neil Ellis have been instrumental figures in the life of Mount Tabor Church, each contributing in their unique ways. While it’s evident that the current situation is fraught with tension and hurt feelings, I firmly believe that reconciliation and mutual respect are not only possible, but necessary for the well-being of our church community.

I hold no ill will towards Pastor Moncur. In fact, I earnestly hope for his success in his role as a leader. A leader’s journey is never easy, and it often includes learning from challenging situations. Similarly, my respect and admiration for Bishop Ellis remains unwavering. His legacy is deeply interwoven into the fabric of Mount Tabor Church, and his spiritual and community contributions continue to resonate with us all.

It is with a heavy but hopeful heart that I appeal for a path to reconciliation. This is not just about rectifying a personal conflict; it’s about healing a community. I wish for both men to find a way to bridge their differences, not just for their own sake but for the sake of the entire congregation who looks up to them.

Churches, at their core, are built on the principles of forgiveness, understanding, and compassion. It is in these values that I find hope for a resolution. I pray that both Pastor Moncur and Bishop Ellis can come together in a spirit of humility and empathy, recognizing the larger responsibility they hold towards their congregation.

As I turn 70, my wish is to see Mount Tabor Church return to being a place where all members feel welcome, respected, and united in their faith. It is in this spirit of unity and reconciliation that I believe we can move forward, stronger and more cohesive than before.

In faith and hope,

A Lifelong Member of Mount Tabor Church

January 8, 2024