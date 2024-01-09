FACE TO FACE: Nurse Bianca Edwards leads a call to action to support nurses

By FELICITY DARVILLE

BEING a nurse requires skill, constant learning, patience, empathy and quick decision making. It’s not for the faint of heart, and nurse Biance Edwards wants to make sure that her colleagues in The Bahamas have the support they need to be their best. She envisions a healthcare sector with increased support for nurses, including mental and physical health support, learning opportunities, career advancement and proper financial compensation.

“My vision calls for a unified approach, where policy makers, healthcare leaders, and community stakeholders unite to invest in and support the nursing profession,” she said of her goal.

“By heeding this call to action, The Bahamas can set a precedent for nurturing its healthcare professionals, ultimately leading to a stronger, healthier nation. This is an opportunity to demonstrate our profound respect and appreciation for our nurses and commit to their growth and well-being as they care for our communities.”

“Such an investment is in the nurses and every Bahamian’s future health and well-being. Such support systems are vital in the demanding field of healthcare, where challenges are met daily.”

Her call to action comes on the heels of an enlightening trip to Geneva, Switzerland, where she visited the headquarters of the World Health Organisation and the International Council of Nurses Headquarters.

GLOBAL LEADERSHIP

Nurse Edwards was selected to attend the International Council of Nurses’ Global Nursing Leadership Institute (GNLI), which marks a significant milestone in her career. Chosen as one of only 30 applicants from over a hundred candidates, her participation in the GNLI highlights her exceptional leadership potential in nursing. This prestigious programme provided her with invaluable insights and experiences, and further solidified her commitment to professional development and mentoring in nursing.

During her October 2023 visit to Geneva, she engaged with global healthcare leaders and met representatives from the Permanent Mission of The Bahamas to the United Nations. This experience was an honour and an educational journey, allowing her to delve deeply into critical issues such as health policy, health disparities, gender equality, and universal healthcare.

The GNLI programme focuses on equipping its participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to influence health policy and address global health challenges. Nurse Edwards’s involvement in this programme is a testament to her dedication to addressing these vital issues and her ongoing effort to bring about positive change in healthcare, both locally in The Bahamas and on a global scale.

This landmark point in her career is the latest in a series of achievements that have highlighted nurse Edwards’ commitment to her profession. In December 2023, she was inducted as a Phi Gamma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society of Nursing (Sigma) member. Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society of Nursing is known for its commitment to fostering high standards of nursing practice and promoting nurses’ professional and educational advancement. This recognition underscores her commitment to nursing excellence and her standing in the global nursing community.

In December 2022, nurse Edwards received the Zenith Awards Nursing and Organisational Leadership Award from The Nurses Association of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. She was also recognised for her outstanding dedication to nursing when she received the Employee of The Year Award 2012/2013 from the Ministry of Health.

Nurse Edwards is also an active member of the Nurses Association of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The association serves as a platform for advocacy, professional development, and upholding high standards of nursing practice. Nurse Edwards encourages her fellow nurses to join the association, highlighting the strength found in unity and a collective voice. Through active participation, she believes that nurses can significantly advance the profession and enhance healthcare in The Bahamas. This unity and collaboration set a precedent for excellence and impact in nursing.

“In the mosaic of healthcare,” she said, “Every tile represents a story, a challenge, a victory — nurses are the meticulous artists bringing this intricate picture of health to life.”

“Across the two cities and tranquil families of islands in The Bahamas, nurses craft wellness with a blend of art and science, making the extraordinary possible in every setting. In this vibrant tapestry, nurses stand out as skilled professionals and community pillars, embodying the spirit of healing and hope.”

ELEUTHERA UPBRINGING

Bianca’s journey started and still continues on the picturesque and serene island of Eleuthera. She was born in Nassau, but she was raised in the quiet settlement of Water Ford, Eleuthera, where she experienced a nurturing childhood. The daughter of Bertram Rolle and Daphne Adderley, Bianca’s upbringing in Eleuthera instilled in her the values of community, compassion, and care that have guided her professional path.

Her nursing journey was inspired by her mother’s compassion for the elderly, and the sparks of her passion for nursing began in her youth. After graduating from Preston H Albury High School, she pursued higher education in nursing, attaining degrees from The College of The Bahamas and The University of The West Indies, alongside a diploma in midwifery.

Today, she is still serving the community where she was born and bred. She is the Nursing Supervisor for the North Eleuthera Mainland Clinics. In her role, Nurse Edwards demonstrates a holistic approach to healthcare. Her responsibilities include clinical care, staff management, and community health initiatives, showcasing her adaptability and dedication, particularly in the distinctive setting of Family Island nursing.

“In The Bahamas, nurses are more than just healthcare providers; they are central figures in their communities,” she said.

“They navigate the complexities of health with grace and expertise, whether in the bustling hospitals, community clinics, or in the quiet, remote corners of the family islands. Their work, a perfect amalgamation of art and science, is essential to maintaining the nation’s health.”

“With over 28 million nurses worldwide, nursing is not just a profession but a global phenomenon. Nurses represent half of the healthcare workforce, and nurses are dedicated to the well-being of humanity. Their collective efforts create a global tapestry of care, where every thread is crucial to health.”

“As a nurse who has witnessed the transformative power of our profession, I can attest to the critical role nurses play. We are the agents who turn the key into the lock of the unknown, constantly innovating and adapting to meet the ever-changing needs of healthcare. Our hands build the doors to healing and knock them down when they become barriers, always prioritizing the smiles and well-being of our clients and their families.”

Nurse Edwards learned much during her trip to Geneva, clarifying her vision for her colleagues in The Bahamas: “Nurses in The Bahamas and worldwide are not just caregivers but agents of change. They challenge the status quo, advocate for better health policies, and ensure that care is accessible to all. Their contributions are vital in addressing Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), combating climate change, and advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

“The work of nurses in The Bahamas and across the globe is a testament to their unwavering commitment to health and humanity. Their diverse roles in both public and private sectors highlight their indispensability in the healthcare system. It’s time for the world to recognise and support these artisans of health, whose impact extends far beyond the confines of hospitals and clinics. By celebrating and uplifting the nursing profession, we pave the way for a healthier, more equitable world.”

FAMILY ISLAND NURSING

Nurse Edwards is not only an advocate for improved working conditions and resources for nurses, particularly on the Family Islands, but she is also a champion of community health. Her commitment to preventative care is evident through the numerous community projects she has spearheaded or been involved in. These projects range from health education initiatives and wellness programmes to community outreach efforts to improve public health and awareness.

Nurse Edwards’s commitment to midwifery and education is exemplified through her authorship of “Midwifery Mnemonics to Success”. This publication showcases her dedication to her field and serves as a valuable resource for aspiring midwives.

She is currently pursuing her PhD in Nursing. Her scholarly endeavors extend beyond authorship to impactful research contributions. She has published a significant research article in The Global Journal of Nursing entitled: “Challenges to Breastfeeding During The First Four Weeks Postpartum Among Mothers Aged 18 – 29 Years, Who Attend Selected Clinics In Eleuthera, The Bahamas.” This publication highlights her focus on addressing critical healthcare issues and contributes valuable insights to nursing.

A proponent of cultural humility, Nurse Edwards stresses the importance of understanding and respecting diverse cultural backgrounds. This principle is a cornerstone of her daily practice and healthcare vision, and one she hopes to see emulated throughout Family island clinics in The Bahamas.

Nurse Edwards emphasises the need for policies specifically tailored to the unique challenges faced by Family Island nurses. These professionals, she said, often work under resource-constrained conditions, yet their impact is immense. By developing and implementing policies that address their specific needs, she believes that we will collectively uplift the nursing profession and enhance the quality of care available to the communities they serve, even in the most remote areas of the country.

NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION

“Investing in nursing has a profound ripple effect on the overall health of the Bahamian population,” she advised.

“When nurses are supported through education, resources, and favorable working conditions, they are empowered to provide the highest quality of care. This empowerment leads to better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs, and a more resilient healthcare system capable of facing modern challenges.”

Nurse Edwards hopes to inspire her daughter, Brielle, by showcasing the meaningful and fulfilling path that nursing can offer throughout her life: “I want Brielle to take pride in my legacy and walk in my footsteps, which I am engraving here on Earth.”

“I extend my deepest gratitude to my husband, Ricardo,” she added.

“Throughout the years, his unwavering support has been a cornerstone of my strength and resilience. His encouragement and understanding have played an invaluable role in my journey, enabling me to pursue my passion for nursing with dedication.”

“I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to every client, colleague, friend, and family member who has supported nurses and health professionals. This network of support is essential in sustaining the spirit and well-being of healthcare workers and enhancing the quality of care we provide.”

She acknowledges the invaluable contributions of past and current nursing leaders who have paved the way for her and many others in the field. Their mentorship, wisdom, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping her career and the broader nursing community.

Most of all, nurse Edwards added: “I give thanks to Almighty God for the blessings and achievements in my life, both personally and professionally. I recognize God’s guidance, which is pivotal in my journey as a nurse and leader. My faith has been a constant source of strength and inspiration, influencing my dedication to nursing.

Support systems are vital in the demanding field of healthcare, where challenges are met daily, she said. The encouragement and backing from loved ones and the community serve as a reminder of the collective effort required to maintain a robust and compassionate healthcare system.

In essence, this support network underscores a fundamental truth: that the journey of healthcare professionals like Nurse Edwards is not solitary. It is a shared path bolstered by the strength, love, and support of those around them.

To connect with Nurse Edwards and participate in a national call to action to support nurses, email nurseedwardsrn@gmail.com.