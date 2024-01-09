Junkanoo integrity in question

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Kindly allow me space in your valuable columns to express an opinion as to why I believe the integrity of junkanoo is compromised.

Firstly, I would like to wish all Bahamians a happy and healthy new year. In my younger days I participated in the junkanoo parades when junkanoo was really junkanoo. Today, I believe junkanoo lost its way decades ago for a number of reasons. I recall, once upon a time, junkanoo started at 4am and by 9.30am that same day you knew who had won. Junkanoo groups rushed in the rain and the show went on. During those times men and women rushed for the fun, enjoyment and the good competition. But alas, things have changed. Nowadays, one has to pay to witness the parade. I feel for the fella who wants to bring his family of five to see the parade. Then the Junkanoo Corporation came along. And there have been numerous mathematical errors by judges when totaling the scores. Sometimes, days passed and we still don’t know who are the winners. It is now a business. It’s all about the shingles. There is little to no loyalty from members who switch from group to group on a yearly basis.

Worst of all in my opinion is when a group leader stops in Rawson Square during a parade and mingles with a Prime Minister. I am not pointing any fingers, but we all know who started what I believe is an unethical practice. I cannot prove that the judges are compromised when this happens, but it does not look good in a competition where one is judged on its merit. But Madam Editor, it does not end there. Nooooo. We sent two group leaders to Trinidad to research carnival and return with a comprehensive report. Carnival has absolutely nothing to do with our culture. And, lo and behold, you know us Negroes we are good at copying. So now what used to be junkanoo is really Carnival, but we call it junkanoo.

PAT STRACHAN

Nassau,

January 1, 2024.