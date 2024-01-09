Legal warning in beauty queen row

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE law firm representing the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization has issued a warning that publishing interviews with former Miss Bahamas Universe winners Chantel O’Brian and Melissa Ingraham could lead to prosecution for defamation.

The letter from World Legal Services to The Tribune came after news organisations reported that Ms O’Brian and Ms Ingraham’s call for the pageant to be investigated. The organisation has not responded to questions about the women’s concerns.

“Please be advised that we represent the Miss Bahamas Universe Organization and have been made aware of an intention on the part of the persons at caption to give interviews to various media houses during the course of today or the coming weeks,” the letter said.

“The organisation denies any wrongdoing in its pageant organisation, management and productions and will prosecute any and all defamatory statements made and disseminated to the public to the fullest extent of the law. We trust that you will heed this notice and govern yourselves accordingly.”

Miss Bahamas Universe 2023 Melissa Ingraham announced her resignation on Friday, pointing to “disappointing experiences” and a lack of support from the organisation.

She claimed the Miss Bahamas Universe Organisation failed to uphold their commitments as outlined in her contractual agreement.

She claimed the organisation didn’t provide the necessary assistance in El Salvador when she competed in the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant.

“My first time in full national costume happened minutes prior to me appearing live on television, which was far from ideal given there was no time to practice walking in full costume,” she said. “Moreover, I found myself primarily responsible for coordinating most of my public appearances (including identifying activities, transport to and from, wardrobe, hair, and make-up) and managing both my and the Miss Bahamas Universe social media pages.”

Miss Bahamas Universe 2021 Chantal O’Brien released a statement over the weekend.

“Despite an historic Top 10 finish and the Spirit of Carnival Award at Miss Universe, the organisation offered no further support, leaving my accomplishments fueled solely by personal dedication, teamwork and passion,” she said.

She said she complained to the Miss Universe Organisation, but the body took no action.

“I urge them, along with all affiliated individuals, corporations and ministers, to seriously consider our grievances,” she said. “Furthermore, I call for a formal investigation into the ethics and financial management of the organisation.”