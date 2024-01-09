Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in North Andros

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing the street in North Andros on Monday, police said.

This incident occurred after 6pm on Queens Highway, and is the second recorded traffic fatality of the year.

According to reports, the man was a resident of Red Bays, North Andros.

He was crossing the street when he was struck by two vehicles, both traveling in a southern direction. Both drivers remained on the scene and are assisting police with the investigation, police said.

When examined by a local doctor on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

Last week Thursday, the country recorded its first traffic fatality of the year that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy in Abaco. The grieving family identified the victim as Jamarion Russell, a recent graduate of SC Bootle High School.