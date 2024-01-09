Man jailed for breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison yesterday after he admitting to breaching his bail while on release for pending armed robbery charges.

During this same timeframe the defendant was allegedly involved in a house-breaking spree in Andros.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Shelton Kemp, 20, with breach of bail, three counts of house breaking and two counts of stealing and receiving each.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.

While on release for two armed robbery charges from last summer, Kemp failed to sign in to the Fresh Creek Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday by 6pm between October 10 and December 12, 2023.

Kemp allegedly broke into the residence of Zane McGhee in Kamalame Cay, Andros and stole his $120 Ray Band glasses on November 19, 2023.

Kemp is also alleged to have broke into the residence of Brian Koehler in Kamalamae Cay and stole his $1524.25 brown Gucci Sweater and $200 cash on December 31, 2023.

Kemp is further alleged to have broken into the residence of Carley Burns in Kamalame Cay on January 4.

Although Kemp pleaded guilty to bail breach, he entered a not guilty plea for the remaining charges.

He was sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Kemp's house breaking trial is set for March 5.